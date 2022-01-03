Journalist Rodrigo Capelo reveals team of heart: ‘I’ve wanted this freedom for a long time’

Rodrigo Capelo decided to break a ‘taboo’ for many sports journalists who prefer to hide their teams at heart so that their comments are not seen by followers and viewers as biased. The journalist specializing in sports business, born and raised in São Paulo, revealed that he is a Vasco da Gama fan.

The statement was the subject of his column this Monday in the newspaper ‘O Globo’. He recalled that he started to support Vasco in 1998, when he ‘devoured’ a ‘Placar’ magazine that spoke, among other topics, of Vasco de Juninho Pernambucano, Carlos Germano and Mauro Galvão, who was Brazilian champion in 1997.

In that golden period, Cruz-Maltino also conquered Libertadores (1998), as well as Brasileirão and Mercosul (2000). In 2019, the journalist experienced a controversy with his favorite team by leaving him out of a list of clubs that are ‘still big’ in Brazilian football.

Capelo also said that his father São Paulo tried, without success, to get him to support Tricolor Paulista. As he lived in São Paulo, the journalist highlighted that he never watched a game in São Januário and only accompanied Vasco in games at Morumbi.

– I dedicated this Monday’s column, in Jornal OGlobo, to say what I support for Vasco and to tell a little of my history as a fan. Transparency is letting people know who you are, and I’ve wanted this freedom for a long time – said the journalist, in a post on Twitter.