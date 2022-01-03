Journalist takes it hard and says he was ‘ashamed’ by Rodrygo’s 1st time defeat by Real

Honorable president of the Spanish newspaper AS did not mince words to criticize the performances of Rodrygo and Marco Asensio in Real’s defeat by Getafe

isolated leader of Laliga, Real Madrid had a game to forget this Sunday (2). visiting the Getafe, who fights relegation, Carlo Ancelotti’s team lost 1-0 with Éder Militão missing and poor attack performance.

Participating in Spanish radio SER notebook, the honorary president of the newspaper AT, Alfredo Relaño, did not spare criticism of Rodrygo and Marco Asensio, holders of the merengue attack alongside Benzema. The Spaniard was replaced by Eden Hazard at half-time, while the Brazilian was replaced by Mariano Díaz during the second half.

“It was clear that Madrid had neither brightness nor joy in attack. He had some chances, but not enough to score three goals, as Casemiro said. The team started very dispersed in the back, but later had no inspiration from attacking”.

Rodrygo in Real Madrid match Xavier Bonilla/NurPhoto via Getty Images

“Asensio and Rodrygo embarrassed me in the first half and Hazard is not for big adventures. If the Seville win the Cadiz, all of Spain is going to start counting”.

despite the defeat, Real Madrid are ahead of LaLiga with 46 points, but can see the difference for Sevilla to fall in the complement of the round. The championship runner-up has 38 points, but two games less than the capital team.