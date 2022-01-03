Junior Alonso and Nathan Silva: Atlético-MG defender enters the sights of European football | athletic-mg

Atlético-MG may have two big casualties in the Brazilian champion team and in the Copa do Brasil. Defenders Nathan Silva, 24, and Junior Alonso, 28, have proposals from European football and may leave the team in this transfer window.
According to information from Rádio Itatiaia, Nathan Silva’s proposal comes from Italian football, and would have an estimated value of 6 million euros (R$ 38 million). The player would have been offered a salary well above the current salary at Rooster.
Junior Alonso was one of the pillars of Atlético-MG in 2021 — Photo: Pedro Souza / Atlético
The offer by Junior Alonso, captain and one of the pillars of the Cuca team in 2021, would be 8 million euros, around R$ 50 million. The interested club is Krasnodar, from Russia, which would also have proposed an astronomical salary to the Paraguayan.
Atlético is studying the offers, is inclined to accept them and has even started a mapping of possible reinforcements in the market (mainly abroad). Athletes are also already aware of the exit possibilities.
Nathan Silva would play the 2021 Brazilian for Atlético-GO — Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético-MG
Nathan was the pleasant surprise in the 2021 season. He returned to the club in the middle of the season, after standing out at Atlético-GO, and was one of the pillars of the defense. He ended the year with 34 games, three goals and an assist.
Alonso is one of the pillars of the team. The Paraguayan arrived at Galo in 2020, at the request of Jorge Sampaoli, and has always been a starter. In 2021, he made 51 matches, with one goal and one assist.