Know where to see the main football championships in 2022 – 02/01/2022 – Sport

With the market for broadcasting sporting events undergoing profound changes, viewers gained and lost options to follow football.

The fragmentation of television rights and the maturing process of streaming platforms are breaking old habits. In 2022, for example, Globo will have fewer sports attractions in the first months of the year, after relinquishing the Copa Libertadores and the state-owned ones in São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Minas Gerais.

The station will also not have the Club World Cup, with the participation of Palmeiras. The tournament, to be played in early February, was purchased by Band. Despite the dispute with FIFA in court over the value of the contract, Globo continues with the rights to open and closed TV for the World Cup in Qatar. But broadcasts on digital platforms are still undefined.

Among the regional competitions, the Football Federation of Minas Gerais (FMF) was the one who has not yet closed with any broadcaster and should broadcast the duels on its streaming channel. Cruzeiro signed a partnership with the O Tempo newspaper portal, which will use its digital platforms to show the team’s matches as home team.

Record is going to broadcast the most popular states in the country, Paulista and Carioca (this one for the second consecutive year). Bishop Edir Macedo’s broadcaster hadn’t shown any matches in the Campeonato Paulista since 2006. Globo bought the games to show them on pay-per-view.

Amid Globo’s cost-cutting policy, SBT was the one who benefited the most so far. Silvio Santos’ station will air its third edition of the Copa Libertadores.

After Globo unilaterally terminated the contract in 2020, SBT signed a bond with Conmebol (South American Football Confederation), which organizes Libertadores, until the end of 2022.

The São Paulo broadcaster also hooked the Champions League and the Europa League. In the case of the Europa League, SBT transferred the rights to TV Cultura and intends to broadcast only from the quarter-final stage onwards.

SEE WHERE AND HOW TO WATCH

State of São Paulo, January 26th to April 3rd

record

HBO Max

Youtube

TNT Sports Stadium

Paulistan Play

Premiere

State of Rio de Janeiro, January 23 (final phases indefinite)

record

State of Minas Gerais, January 26th to April 3rd

www.futebolmineiro.tv.br

O Tempo (will show Cruzeiro games as home team)

State of Rio Grande do Sul, January 26th to April 3rd

Globe

Sportv

Premiere

Club World Cup, February 3rd to 12th

band

bandsports

Copa Libertadores, February 8th to October 29th

SBT

ESPN and Fox (Disney Group)

Conmebol TV (pay channel available on operators)

Facebook

Streaming: Star+

Brazilian Championship, April 10th to November 13th

Globe

SportTV

Premiere

Brazil Cup, February 23 to October 19

Globe

SportTV

Streaming: Prime Video

Copa Sudamericana, April 6th to October 1st

Conmebol TV (pay channel available on operators)

Champions League, closes May 28

SBT

TNT and in Space (WarnerMedia)

Streaming: TNT Sports Stadium and HBO Max

Europa League, closing May 18

TV Culture

SBT (from quarter finals)

ESPN and Fox (Disney Group)

Streaming: Star+

English Championship, closing May 22

ESPN and Fox (Disney Group)

Streaming: Star+

Spanish Championship, closing May 22

ESPN and Fox (Disney Group)

Streaming: Star+

german championship, closing May 14

band

Culture (website)

Streaming: OneFootball

Italian Championship, closing May 22

ESPN and Fox (Disney Group

Streaming: Star+

French Championship, closing May 21

ESPN and Fox (Disney Group)

Streaming: Star+

Qatar World Cup from 21 November to 18 December

Globe

SportTV