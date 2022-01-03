Know where to see the main football championships in 2022 – 02/01/2022 – Sport

With the market for broadcasting sporting events undergoing profound changes, viewers gained and lost options to follow football.
The fragmentation of television rights and the maturing process of streaming platforms are breaking old habits. In 2022, for example, Globo will have fewer sports attractions in the first months of the year, after relinquishing the Copa Libertadores and the state-owned ones in São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Minas Gerais.
The station will also not have the Club World Cup, with the participation of Palmeiras. The tournament, to be played in early February, was purchased by Band. Despite the dispute with FIFA in court over the value of the contract, Globo continues with the rights to open and closed TV for the World Cup in Qatar. But broadcasts on digital platforms are still undefined.
Among the regional competitions, the Football Federation of Minas Gerais (FMF) was the one who has not yet closed with any broadcaster and should broadcast the duels on its streaming channel. Cruzeiro signed a partnership with the O Tempo newspaper portal, which will use its digital platforms to show the team’s matches as home team.
Record is going to broadcast the most popular states in the country, Paulista and Carioca (this one for the second consecutive year). Bishop Edir Macedo’s broadcaster hadn’t shown any matches in the Campeonato Paulista since 2006. Globo bought the games to show them on pay-per-view.
Amid Globo’s cost-cutting policy, SBT was the one who benefited the most so far. Silvio Santos’ station will air its third edition of the Copa Libertadores.
After Globo unilaterally terminated the contract in 2020, SBT signed a bond with Conmebol (South American Football Confederation), which organizes Libertadores, until the end of 2022.
The São Paulo broadcaster also hooked the Champions League and the Europa League. In the case of the Europa League, SBT transferred the rights to TV Cultura and intends to broadcast only from the quarter-final stage onwards.
SEE WHERE AND HOW TO WATCH
State of São Paulo, January 26th to April 3rd
record
HBO Max
Youtube
TNT Sports Stadium
Paulistan Play
Premiere
State of Rio de Janeiro, January 23 (final phases indefinite)
record
State of Minas Gerais, January 26th to April 3rd
www.futebolmineiro.tv.br
O Tempo (will show Cruzeiro games as home team)
State of Rio Grande do Sul, January 26th to April 3rd
Globe
Sportv
Premiere
Club World Cup, February 3rd to 12th
band
bandsports
Copa Libertadores, February 8th to October 29th
SBT
ESPN and Fox (Disney Group)
Conmebol TV (pay channel available on operators)
Facebook
Streaming: Star+
Brazilian Championship, April 10th to November 13th
Globe
SportTV
Premiere
Brazil Cup, February 23 to October 19
Globe
SportTV
Streaming: Prime Video
Copa Sudamericana, April 6th to October 1st
Conmebol TV (pay channel available on operators)
Champions League, closes May 28
SBT
TNT and in Space (WarnerMedia)
Streaming: TNT Sports Stadium and HBO Max
Europa League, closing May 18
TV Culture
SBT (from quarter finals)
ESPN and Fox (Disney Group)
Streaming: Star+
English Championship, closing May 22
ESPN and Fox (Disney Group)
Streaming: Star+
Spanish Championship, closing May 22
ESPN and Fox (Disney Group)
Streaming: Star+
german championship, closing May 14
band
Culture (website)
Streaming: OneFootball
Italian Championship, closing May 22
ESPN and Fox (Disney Group
Streaming: Star+
French Championship, closing May 21
ESPN and Fox (Disney Group)
Streaming: Star+
Qatar World Cup from 21 November to 18 December
Globe
SportTV