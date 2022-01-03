know which will be the villains for your pocket in 2022

Last year, the country saw inflation reach double digits. Automatically, the pre-Real plan trauma surfaced in Brazilians’ memories. The fear spread to the beginning of 2022, however, projections pointed to a more modest increase in prices, which brought some relief.

Despite this, spending on electricity, rent, property tax and property tax should still cause headaches for families in the first months of the year.

In the assessment of the latest Focus report, by the Central Bank, in which more than 100 economists make estimates on the main economic indicators, the Extended National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) – official inflation regulator – should rise by 5.03% by the end of this year.

The report also shows that one of the main villains of last year, the electricity bill, should come weighing heavily once again. Even with the water crisis under control, after the high volume of rain in November and December, the cost should remain high.

That’s because the country is still paying the damage caused by the activation of thermal plants in the face of the worst drought in the last 91 years. This mode of energy generation is more expensive and also more polluting. As a result, the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) stated that the average tariff adjustment on electricity bills in 2022 should be 21.04%.

The government announced that it is studying measures to curb the tariff impact in 2022. For the time being, consumers are being taxed under the water scarcity banner, which has an extra cost of R$ 14.20 per 100 kWh.