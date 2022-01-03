Lara flirts with Christian, loses stepdaughter and is crucified by Matthew · TV News

Mateus (Danton Mello) will realize that he made a terrible deal when he supported the restaurant’s partnership with Redentor in Um Lugar ao Sol. Lara (Andréia Horta) will become ever closer to Christian/Renato (Cauã Reymond). In a chance meeting of the two, she will even lose her stepdaughter at an event. Marie’s father (Maju Lima) will be a wild man and will condemn the woman’s lack of attention in the 9:00 pm soap opera on Globo.

This will be the second incident that will make the former shoe store owner angry. This week, he finds Lara and her ex-fiancé’s supposed brother in a shed and freaks out. They will have been robbed, and the bad guys will leave them locked up in the dark so they can’t call the police.

The episode will devastate Matthew. He will then see that Lara’s eyes sparkle for her “brother-in-law”. Fights will become more and more constant between the two. Noca (Marieta Severo) will try to make her granddaughter see that her husband’s jealousy is understandable. The scenes are scheduled to air from next Thursday’s chapter (6).

For the first time, the public will see the chef open the game about the usurper. She will tell her grandmother that she still loves her ex-fiancé and will also say that she knows she can’t get involved with the man she believes is his twin.

Lara will then meet Barbara (Alinne Moraes), who will make light of her food and even the social project developed by the supermarket chain in partnership with Escondidinho da Noca. She will become an intern at her father’s company. The cook will start to question how the executive can like a woman as arrogant and vain as the heiress of Redentor.

Maju Lima stars opposite Danton Mello in the soap opera

By speaking ill of Barbara, Lara will further arouse Matthew’s distrust. He will accuse her of falling in love with Christian. The girl from Minas will have a new discussion with her husband in the next 10th chapter .

Marriage collapses for good

With the marriage in crisis, the young woman will see the “house” collapse once she takes Marie to an exhibition. At the same time, the public will see Santiago (José de Abreu) ​​instruct Christian to take Luan (Miguel Schmidt) to the educational event. The suit and Lara will flirt at the exhibition, and both will lose the children who will be with them at the exhibition.

Mateus will arrive at the scene and will despair when he finds out that Marie has disappeared. He will blame the woman and her fascination for the rich twin. The two will fight again, and the miner will decide to travel with his daughter to “organize his ideas” and decide whether he remains married to Lara or not.

A Place in the Sun will have 107 chapters in all. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic, including alternative endings were shot to throw off the specialized press. The serial will be replaced from March 14th by the remake of Pantanal.

