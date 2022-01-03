Learn how to back up your Google Drive account

According to WhatsApp, to make a backup of conversations, the user needs to be connected to the internet and have free space on their device.

THE whatsapp backup is a feature that allows you to save the application’s conversation history in the cloud, in order to retrieve it under various circumstances. With the functionality, the user can have his old messages in a new cell phone, allowing him to recover in addition to conversations, photos or videos.

According to WhatsApp, to make a backup of conversations, the user needs to be connected to the internet and have free space on their device. For Android phones, the backup is done by Google Drive, while for iOS, messages are saved by iCloud.

To backup messages via Google Drive, check out the following step-by-step:

How to back up with Google Drive account

Open WhatsApp;

Follow this path: tap More options, Settings, conversations, Backup conversations and finally “Backup to Google Drive”;

Select how often you want to back up. The choice must be different from Never;

Choose the Google Account you want to back up your message history to;

If your Google account is not yet signed in, just tap Add Account when prompted and enter your details to sign in;

Then tap Back up via to select the network you want to use for backing up.

It is worth noting that operators may incur additional charges if backed up via mobile data.

How to have more security in backup

One way to make your backup more secure is to save it encrypted end-to-end in Google Drive. To do this, follow these steps:

Open WhatsApp;

Follow this path: tap More Options – Settings – Conversations – Conversation Backup and finally End-to-End Encrypted Backup;

Then tap Activate;

After that, you will need to create a password for the backup or use a 64-digit encryption key;

Finally, tap Create to create the end-to-end encrypted backup.

How to back up Google Drive manually

If you want to make backups manually, just follow the instructions below: