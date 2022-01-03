learn how to prepare and see why this infusion is so good for your health

If you’ve ever fallen ill with the flu or a cold, surely your grandmother has already given you a famous lemon tea with garlic. If not, at least you must have heard of its excellent properties. Want to know how to prepare this beneficial drink? Casa e Agro, from Tecno Noticias, tells you this Sunday, January 2nd.

Although the strong flavor of garlic is not very pleasant for many palates, the lemon tea with garlic can have important benefits for the immune system. As such, this infusion is ideal for sending seasonal illnesses far away. But that is not all. See below for many other advantages of consuming this drink.

In addition, see: Juice to Desinchar: See the Best Options to End Post-Party Swelling

How to make lemon tea with garlic

First of all, let’s get to know the list of ingredients for making tea:

1 lemon;

2 garlic cloves;

1 glass of water;

Honey to taste.

Method of preparation:

First, sanitize the lemons very well and cut them into quarters. It is recommended to keep the skin, as it is in it that most of the properties of the fruit are found. However, for this, it is important that lemons are organic, that is, free of poisons.

The next step is to bring to fire with water and the whole garlic cloves peeled. After boiling, turn off the heat, cover and wait 10 minutes. Finally, filter, sweeten with honey and drink your tea still warm.

As you know, finding organic lemons is not always possible. Thus, you can eliminate most pesticides using sodium bicarbonate. The proportion is 1 teaspoon to 1 liter of water. Just leave the food that will be consumed with the skins in this solution for 15 minutes. That way, you’ll be able to reduce more than 80% of the pesticides in your food.

See also: How to know if the watermelon is good? Tips for Buying the Right Fruit

What is lemon and garlic tea for?

Lemon and garlic tea is an old acquaintance of mankind. No wonder, as its nutritional and preventive properties are numerous. So, see the main ones below:

Strengthens the immune system;

Source of antioxidants;

Important anti-inflammatory;

Relieves cough and sore throat;

Reduces “bad” cholesterol;

Helps in cardiovascular health;

Powerful rejuvenator;

Prevents colon, prostate and stomach cancer;

Helps with weight loss.

Can a pregnant woman drink lemon and garlic tea?

For a long time it was believed that garlic had abortive properties and, therefore, it would be contraindicated for gestations. However, recent studies claim that consumption of this infusion is safe and does not cause abortion.

The guidelines change for people who suffer from low blood pressure, blood clotting problems, as well as for individuals who use medications to “thin” their blood. In these cases, lemon and garlic tea is contraindicated.

So, if you are not part of the group mentioned above, enjoy the thousand and one uses of lemon tea with garlic. Using ingredients that everyone has at home, its preparation is very simple and can bring a lot of health and well-being.

You may also like: Find out why eucalyptus tea has been a great success: discover the benefits and learn how to prepare it at home