Lenio Streck detonates Moro after quote from Don Quixote in the networks: “Didn’t read the book”

Jurist Lenio Luiz Streck went to social media this Sunday (02) to detonate former Lava Jato judge Sergio Moro (Podemos).

The former minister of Jair Bolsonaro (PL), this Saturday (1), decided to share an excerpt from Don Quixote. He, who has demonstrated more than once that he is not a big fan of literature, was the target of many ironies on social media.

“Moro copied a post about D.Quixote: “there is no evil that always lasts…”. Hmm. Hmm. But Moro didn’t read the book. There he would see “Judge” Sancho on the fake island. And Quixote saying to the first villain who overthrows: “Are you lying in front of me, cowardly villain?”. There are so many phrases in Cervantes…!” wrote Streck.

Check it out below:

Moro copied a post about D.Quixote: “there is no evil that always lasts…”. Hmm. Hmm. But Moro didn’t read the book. There he would see “Judge” Sancho on the fake island. And Quixote saying to the first villain who overthrows: “-Are you lying in front of me, cowardly villain?”. There are so many phrases in Cervantes…! — Lenio Luiz Streck (@LenioStreck) January 2, 2022

Moro was detonated

“You know, Sancho, all these storms that happen to us are signs that the weather will soon calm down; because it is not possible for good and evil to last forever, and it follows that, if there is evil for a long time, good must be around”, says the excerpt from Miguel de Cervantes’ work that Moro shared on Twitter.

“Wasn’t this the guy who went crazy and believed he was a knight, who believed in his madness to fight giants that were really windmills?”, asked user Jade Abreu.

“Now a good comparison. Don Quixote was an imaginary character, a kind of alterego, just as you were an imaginary judge and an imaginary politician. In real life, you’re just a delinquent who imagines he’s also a super hero”, wrote internet user André Kamai.

“I doubt you’ve read the book,” commented another.

Check out Moro’s post below:

“You know, Sancho, all these storms that happen to us are signs that the weather will soon calm down; for it is not possible for good and evil to last forever, and it follows that if there is evil for a long time, the good must be close at hand.” – Don Quixote pic.twitter.com/5GGUHZ3xiA — Sergio Moro (@SF_Moro) January 1, 2022

