Linense striker scores three times at Copinha, asks for music at Fantástico and vents: “Five months in this rush” | linense

After the match, the forward didn’t hide his emotion for the three goals and made the request for the song. Will the request be granted by Alex Escobar?

– A lot of work and dedication, it’s been five months in this training rush and it’s very strong. The song I’d like to ask for “Canta quebrada”, by MC Paulinho da Capital – said Patrique.

Scorer of the other two goals in Linense’s victory, midfielder Gabriel left his modesty aside when he analyzed the free-kick scored on the gala night in Lins.

– I train a lot, I have a lot of quality with the ball on my foot and without too. Thank God for the important victory and let’s work because we have another important game during the week. Hope that nothing bad happens to us and to the other players – he said.

Linense’s goals 5 x 0 Andirá for the SP Football Junior Cup

Linense is part of Group 4 of the São Paulo Junior Soccer Cup, alongside Andirá, Desportivo Aliança and Atlético-MG. The last two face off tonight in the complement of the first round of the bracket.