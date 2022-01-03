LOUD gives up on hiring former KRÜ coach after controversy, says website

Around a controversy, the LOUD will no longer hire the former coach of KRU Sports, Rodrigo “onur” Dalmagro, the information is from ge. The investigation that was made from Chandy Teixeira’s Blog, reveals that the decision was taken after the coach became involved in the controversy on social media this Sunday (2).

The Argentine posted on Twitter that, “To the point of being deported from Brazil for not having an updated vaccination calendar. Freedom does not triumph”. Then the coach was hit by several people, including people from the VALORANT scenario.

After the demonstration on social media, O VALORANT Zone he sought out the coach, who said he would issue a statement in the coming days. However, he posted on Twitter that he was willing to lose a job to be consistent with the thought.

According to the rules for the entry of travelers into Brazil on the website of the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), which was updated on December 29, 2021. Foreign and Brazilian travelers abroad must present it to the airline responsible for the flight, before boarding : proof of negative or undetectable test for COVID-10, traveler’s health declaration and proof of vaccination.

It didn’t take long for Jean Ortega, co-founder of LOUD, to manifest himself on social media about the controversy. The same published “Any f/a coaches?”, indicating that the organization had already broken ties with the Argentine.

Brazil had more than 22.3 million cases, just this Sunday (2) there were 3.7 thousand new cases of COVID-19 and a total of 619 thousand deaths throughout the national territory, according to Our World in Data. The Government website does not have updated data to date.

