Luciana Gimenez displays six pack, but complains: ‘I got belly’ – Lifestyle

Luciana Gimenez, 52, showed off her six pack when she appeared in a bikini in videos published in Instagram stories this Sunday (2). The presenter is enjoying rest days in Trancoso, Bahia, beside the boyfriend, the financial market entrepreneur Renato Breia.

“I go in yellow and green. Those colors are the colors that dominate 2022,” she said in the recording, referring to the colors of her bikinis. Last night, Luciana showed different looks chosen to wear on the trip and said she is “obsessed with the color green”.

Also this Sunday afternoon, she appeared in another bikini, this time with a pineapple print, and again displayed her ripped abdomen — even so, she claimed to be “bellied.”

“I’ve got a big belly from so much eating these days, but I’m going to ride the bike and it’ll get better. I’ll tell you for real, guys: the desire to work out is zero, but I’ll go”, he confessed. Minutes later, the presenter appeared laughing and in a relaxed atmosphere while pedaling. “Whoever is focused, is here…” wrote in the video.

In November of last year, Luciana told in interview to the R7 how your workout routine works and stated that the way to feel good about yourself is to eat healthy.

“I exercise five times a week. I eat very well, I hardly drink, just socially, and I don’t eat fried food, soda… Those things that everyone knows is bad for me. Despite having been used to living a regular life Since I was very young because of my work as a model, I do charge myself today, but I think that the secret of well-being with one’s own image is healthy eating,” she said.

See the full interview below: