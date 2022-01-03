Luis Cangá tests positive for Covid-19 and postpones presentation to Vasco | Vasco

One of the six reinforcements announced by Vasco, defender Luis Cangá tested positive for Covid-19 and will postpone his presentation in São Januário. The Ecuadorian is asymptomatic, is doing well and will remain in Guayaquil, his hometown, for the next few days.

Cangá took the exam, one of the conditions for traveling to Brazil, on Saturday. That’s when he found out about the diagnosis, according to Robson Lima, the athlete’s manager. The cast from Vasco has a presentation scheduled for this Monday morning.

Luis Cangá (D) is Vasco's new signing

Vasco has already been informed of the situation and is monitoring the defender’s recovery. There is no new date set for the trip.

At 26, Cangá signed a contract with Vasco until the end of Carioca – there is an option to renew until the end of the season. The player appeared well in the South American market in recent seasons, when Delfín surprised by beating LDU on penalties and taking the title of champion of Ecuador in 2019. Recently, Santos tried to sign him.

Cangá, in the current season, was the start of Delfin. In 29 games in the national championship and in the local Super Cup, he scored two goals. He didn’t get a red card. He has the characteristic of having good positioning and, invariably, takes fouls and penalties. In the 2020 Libertadores, he defended Delfín in games against Santos and Palmeiras.