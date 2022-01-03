Luiza publishes a farewell letter to the countryman

Luiza, who was a partner of the countryman Maurílio — who died at the age of 28, on December 29 — published a farewell letter in her first public manifestation about the loss of her friend.

The singer used social media to reveal promises she would have made if the artist had left the hospital alive.

She also remembered that they would be 7 years together:

I asked God so much to get you out of there in good health, so I could hug you, apologize for the countless times I took my PMS on you, to smell your clean clothes smell with Invictus. To sit with you and a guitar and sing only the ones we love.

The sertaneja continues: “I believed in your improvement until the end, and the day you left, even without wanting to know, did I know? Our connection was so great that I felt you with me, your smell, your presence, I heard your voice, everything was crazy for me, and even though it was and has been very difficult, I understood a lot these last few days.”

Maurílio, the duo’s second voice with Luiza, died at the age of 28. He had been hospitalized in Goiânia since the early hours of December 15, when he suffered three cardiac arrests after being sick while recording a DVD. He was diagnosed with pulmonary thromboembolism and was even transferred from hospital five days after admission, but his condition worsened significantly.

“It is with great regret that we communicate the death of singer Maurílio Belmont Ribeiro on December 29, 2021, at 4:30 pm”, informed the singer’s staff, in a note sent to splash.

According to doctor Wandervan Azevedo, who was closely following the artist’s situation, a lung infection forced the team to return to administering antibiotics that had been discontinued. With the worsening, the singer could not resist.

Music career and duo with Luiza

Maurílio Delmont Ribeiro was born in Imperatriz (MA), on February 15, 1993. It was in the same city that he met Luiza, with whom he would form the country duo that made him known throughout Brazil.

The singer from Minas Gerais went on vacation in Maranhão and that’s how she met Maurílio. The duo’s second voice, they sang together for the first time at a party held by a friend of Luiza’s.

“It was on a friend’s birthday that I invited him to go on stage with me. The synergy was so good that we set up the duo right there. It worked!”.

Before officially forming a duo with Luiza, Maurílio even studied accounting. But, after forming the duo, they soon began to sing together in bars in the southeast region of Maranhão, and the music came to the fore.

Their first album — “Luiza e Maurílio Ao Vivo” — was released in 2017. The following year they recorded “Ao Vivo em Imperatriz”, celebrating the city where Maurílio was born and where they met. The album “Segunda Dose” came out in 2019, and “Ensaio Acústico 2” in 2020.

The duo’s latest release was the song “No Dá Pra Continuar” in partnership with João Bosco and Vinícius. This year they also launched a partnership with the pagodeiro Dilsinho called “Para Em Mim de Novo”.

The big hit that revealed Luiza and Maurílio to all of Brazil was “S de Saudade”, released as a single with Zé Neto and Cristiano in October 2019.

In the same year, they recorded with the queen of suffering Marília Mendonça the song “Furando o Sinal”, with Jorge (from the duo Jorge and Mateus) the song “Nêga”, with Gabriel Diniz the song “Beijinho de Brincadeira” and with Alcione ” Letting go”. Luíza’s voice is quite compared to Marrom’s, which led the samba dancer to get closer to the sertaneja duo. In addition to the proximity to Maranhão, hometown of Maurílio and Alcione.