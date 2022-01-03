Luiza’s girlfriend, Marcela Mc Gowan reflects on Maurílio’s death

Former BBC Marcela Mc Gowan reflected on the past year and lamented the death of Maurílio, his girlfriend Luiza’s duo

Marcela Mc Gowan (33) used social media on the first day of 2022 to look back over the past year.

In the post made on the Instagram feed, the ex-BBB said that she lived through a lot of ups and downs, and she mentioned some remarkable moments such as having released her first book and also dating the singer Luiza (30). But it also pointed out the bad parts, like the death of Maurílio Delmont Ribeiro (1993 – 2021), who was paired with his girlfriend.

“It’s impossible to live today without reflections, 2021 was an intense year, which was good, VERY good, which was VERY BAD. So, without compromise. Professionally, it was a year of harvest, a lot of work, a lot of growth and achievement. Among so many things, I wrote and published my first book. And I could see messages that I consider essential spreading out there.”, said the doctor.

Then Marcela spoke about her relationship with Luiza and the various moments they shared together. “I faced a personal challenge, surrendering to love and, in the last 12 months, I shared my life with the sexiest woman in the world, we fell in love, enjoyed, traveled, laughed a lot, grew and built, but we also received blows life’s very painful. Our floor was taken more than once. Pains, tears and many questions became a routine, many whys will never be answered, but they left a lesson, the importance of love, gratitude, that our dreams must be lived “, he added.

The ex-BBB completed the publication talking about what she expects for the coming year. “I enter 2022 a little hesitantly, aware of my littleness before the world and God’s plans, uncertain of what awaits me, but with the certainty that I want to continue leading my own life and giving myself INTENSIVELY at every moment”, finished.

