Lukaku barred by Tuchel at Chelsea had locker room support behind the scenes; meeting may define the Belgian’s future

According to ESPN scores, Thomas Tuchel was supported by experienced Chelsea players in the decision to bar Romelu Lukaku from the Premier League derby against Liverpool

THE Chelsea broke your transfer record in August when hiring Romelu Lukaku in the expectation that the Belgian lead the club towards the title gives Premier League. Still, in the first week of January, the Blues are ten points behind the leader Manchester City and with its contracting of 115 million euros (R$728 million) with an uncertain future.

Thomas Tuchel arrived at Stamford Bridge in January 2021 organizing a team with clear problems, transforming the group into champions of the Champions League. And now you must do it all over again.

The task is more difficult this time because the demand is greater. Replacing Frank Lampard nearly a year ago, Chelsea were in ninth place and 11 points off first place.

Almost no one expected a title shot and no one predicted a second Champions League victory. But hiring Lukaku should be the next step in that evolution. The arrival of an expensive but ideal piece in a puzzle that would transform a starring team into one with a new profile to be champions.

However, the reality is that Lukaku never seemed like a natural fit on this Chelsea team, despite the ‘homecoming’ narrative of returning to the club he defended ten years ago, this time as one of world football’s most accomplished strikers.

Instead of being the missing piece, he has struggled to fit. And that falls on both the coach and the attacker himself.

Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku and Thomas Tuchel

Tuchel even tried to explain this in October when he said that Lukaku was ‘mentally tired’ after competing for Belgium in the Euro.

However, Chelsea have struggled to find offensive cohesion with their striker in the team throughout the season, a lack of fitness compounded by an injury and, later, COVID-19.

The Blues’ numbers with and without Lukaku show the small difference he made for the team: they scored more goals without Lukaku in fewer games (29 in 13 vs 23 in 18 with him).

There are mitigating factors on both sides, but the combination of Lukaku’s price and Chelsea’s relentlessly high standards means judgments are fast and hard.

And it is in this scenario that Lukaku’s comments in the interview with Sky Sport Italia made things decidedly awkward with Tuchel, so much so that he felt forced to to stop the Belgian in the derby against Liverpool, which ended tied for 2 to 2.

Rather than accepting responsibility or giving a vague answer to avoid controversy, Lukaku stated that he was “not happy”, that Tuchel was playing “a different way” than expected and even suggested that he could return to the Inter Milan.

Lukaku will turn 29 next year; his years at the ‘top level’ are limited, and such a provocative statement in an interview that was not authorized by the club has fueled rumors of a January exit.

There are choppy waters ahead. Tuchel will meet with Lukaku this Monday (3rd) to discuss the motivation behind his interview, after taking a strong stand by leaving him out against Liverpool.

“We postponed a decision to have a thorough review process and also protect Romelu,” the coach said after Sunday’s match. “We need to see this interview in its entirety. We need to stay calm and not lose our minds. It was simply a decision to protect the preparation for a game like this because there was a lot of noise”.

There was no doubt that it would have been more than helpful to have Lukaku at least on the bench in the second half against Liverpool, as both sides got tired by the end of the derby. Pulisic could have scored, as could Havertz or Hudson-Odoi, but no one seemed naturally suited to the role the way Lukaku drives with aplomb when he’s at his best.

Add that to Timo Werner’s ongoing struggles and the failure of the team’s attacking sector, which remains one of the main points that explains why the title race is farther away.

Romelu Lukaku in Chelsea match

Tuchel’s success at Chelsea was based on a remarkable defensive record, conceding just 26 goals in his first 52 games. Since – and including – the 3 to 2 defeat for the West Ham United, as of December 4, the Blues have already been leaked 13 times in 11 matches.

That loss of stability aggravates problems at the far end of the field, a disconnect that left Lukaku with a modest seven goals in 18 games.

Tuchel’s 3-4-2-1 formation facilitated a big improvement in Chelsea’s defence, but Lukaku seems to suggest a preference for the 3-5-2 of Antonio Conte, employed with great success at Inter Milan.

The main difference is that instead of operating with two guards behind, Lukaku has an attacking partner to act as a striker, thus changing the attack angles.

Getting the best out of Lukaku remains the defining task of Tuchel’s job. It is notable, however, that the crowd remained with the team in the Belgian’s absence.

Coaching jobs may fall off quickly at Chelsea, perhaps faster than anywhere else in England, but Tuchel still has credit in the bank because of his Champions League success and will require board support in the coming days.

the technician of the arsenal, Mikel Arteta, took a decisive stance against his own striker, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, albeit for different reasons of discipline, but the first signs of success in that decision were born from key club figures acting alongside the coach, rather than undermining his authority.

That’s why Tuchel consulted with the more experienced players in the locker room before barring Lukaku. This union must remain, especially as Lukaku can be tempted by the ‘winds of change’ coming in through the transfer window, which is now open.

“When we make decisions like that, we first need to assess the situation and not listen to the media, not listen to the pressure, but understand what he said, because he said that and this will be Monday’s meeting,” Tuchel said. “From then on, we will make a decision. If she says he’s ready for Wednesday (English League Cup semi-final against Tottenham), it will be done. I cannot say now why we need to talk and understand the situation better. Once it’s clear, there’s no doubt that he’ll remain our player and we’ll protect him too.”

It will all be forgotten quickly if Lukaku is back on the team and scoring goals. The problem is that this prospect doesn’t seem any closer to reality than it did in August.