Lukaku has a meeting with Chelsea after being cut by Tuchel from a derby against Liverpool

Lukaku would have confided in Tim Howard, with whom he was a groupmate at Everton, that he will have a meeting with Chelsea’s board this Monday

The situation involving Romelu Lukaku and the Chelsea must earn new chapters from this Monday (3). According to diary information Daily Mail, the center forward reportedly told Tim Howard, former United States goalkeeper and former teammate of Lukaku in the Everton, that the situation is ‘quite hot’ at the London club.

In addition, the publication reports that the striker would have confided in the goalkeeper that he will have a meeting with the London club on Monday. Lukaku was sidelined by coach Thomas Tuchel and was not even related to the electrifying classic against Liverpool, held this Sunday (2), which ended up tied at 2 to 2.

After the duel, Tuchel was asked at the press conference if there was any possibility of Lukaku being traded by Chelsea in this transfer market, something that was rejected by the German.

“Lukaku is our player and there is always a way back. We will resolve this situation internally by talking. After we make a decision, maybe you will know,” said the commander.

understand the situation

Thomas Tuchel made the decision to leave Lukaku out of the game after talking to the striker.

The reason was a controversial interview given to Sky Sports Italy three weeks ago, but only released last Thursday (30).

Lukaku said he was “not very happy with his situation” at Chelsea, with Tuchel preferring to play with “a different lineup” than he expected, adding that he would like to return to Inter Milan at the height of his career.