Luxemburg’s pupil at Flamengo could stop at rival and flamenguists appeal: “I’ll take it easy”

The year started with everything for Brazilian clubs. At a time when the trend is for the ball market to heat up once and for all, the mighty Atlético-MG, Flamengo and Palmeiras are once again featured in the sports news for yet another possible competition who can get involved this time.

When it comes to names revealed or projected at home, which soon become offspring, the trio that brings together the main favorites for the titles disputed in recent seasons understands this well. Verdão, for example, won the Conmebol Libertadores (2020) with the squad surrounded by younger players, mixing, of course, with the experience.

With the defense being prioritized in 2022, Alviverde himself wants Samir’s arrival at the Soccer Academy. Incumbent at Udinese, where he has a contract until 2023, the 27-year-old defender gained prominence wearing the Manto Sagrado, in 2015, with Vanderlei Luxemburgo in charge. On the other hand, Galo also monitors the player’s situation, as he lives with the possible departures of Nathan Silva or Junior Alonso, according to the Superesportes website.

Samir is an athlete who is not unanimous at Gávea, especially when thinking about a possible return for the player. However, there are those who defend the return of shirt 3: “Samir is much more a player today than when he left Flamengo. Samir, too, among the last generations of defenders (he didn’t have any above average) is the best of them. I’ll take it back calmly”, said one netizen on Twitter.

It is worth remembering that, in an interview given to Sports News Mundo, the defender confirmed that he would prioritize Mengão in a return to the BR: “I follow whenever I can. When there’s a game at night, it’s more difficult because it’s five hours from Italy to Brazil, but when the game is in the afternoon, I can watch it (…) When I get back, I’ll definitely be back , the preference will be Flamengo”, he pointed out.

Recently, last Sunday (2), the 6-foot-tall player posted what seemed to be a riddle about the future on his social networks. With the emojis from the plane and hands in the form of prayers, the Brazilian born in Rio de Janeiro stirred up the crowd., as he left in the air what could be the start of negotiations on the next steps in his career.