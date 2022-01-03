Maju Coutinho talks about his move to Rio and reveals

the presenter Maju Coutinho, 43 years old, recently left the Newspaper Today to take over the presentation of the Fantastic, after leaving Thaddeus Schimdt for Big Brother Brother 2022. In an interview with Quem magazine, the journalist said that her move to Rio de Janeiro has been incredible.

“Its amazing. There is the wonderful side of change, which is being at Fantástico, with a very receptive, loving team. It’s a very relevant program. And there’s the side of adapting to a city, which is wonderful, but I’m still looking for my house here, deciding which neighborhood I’m going to live in and want to live in”, he confessed.

Maju said that even though he is away from his family, the balance of his move to the marvelous city is positive: “I live this contradiction of being far from my family. I have my husband here, but my parents stayed there, my brother, my husband’s grandchildren, my stepchildren. It’s a phase of a lot of adaptation, but a lot of good things. On balance, the balance is positive”, she said.

Intimacy

Maju Coutinho, who has always had a discreet personal life, stated that she feels quite frightened by the fame achieved. Recently, the communicator was spotted at her leisure time on the beach with her husband, Agostinho Paulo Moura. “It’s a little scary, because you’re in a beach, intimacy moment. But it is part of the combo of being a public person. I had an idea that this could happen, but I was taken by surprise (laughs). But that’s what we’re there for”, she said.

“We live in an era where we have to celebrate our bodies and since I’m living here, I want to enjoy the beautiful beaches of Rio. This is one of the great advantages of living here. It’s not because of the risk of being clicked by a paparazzo that I’m not going to do that. I’ll keep going to the beach in a bathing suit and enjoying nature, like anyone else”, he concluded.

don’t think about having children

Recently, presenter Maju Coutinho gave an interview to Jornal O Globo. At the time, the journalist opened the game and said that she doesn’t think about having children.

“My husband has two children, right? He is already a grandfather, he even has two grandchildren. He already had teenage children when we met. And we get along very well the way we are, so I never had this super need to be a mother”, she confessed.