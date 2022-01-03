Man rapes 14-year-old stepdaughter on New Year’s Eve in Belo Horizonte and ends up lynched – Gerais

The incident was attended to by the police of the 127 police force of the Minas Gerais Military (photo: Reproduction/Google Street View)

A 43-year-old man raped his own 14-year-old stepdaughter, at home, in the Centro-Sul Region of Belo Horizonte, in the early hours of New Year’s Eve – and ended up being lynched by neighbors who learned of the crime in the early hours of Saturday (1st/1) . The author also came to curse and threaten the victim and say: “only you take the medicine later that you won’t get pregnant”.

Police authorities were summoned by medical staff at the Odilon Behrens hospital, where the 14-year-old girl was medicated. She told the military that she went out at night to celebrate the New Year and returned home around 3:00, after needing me to go to the doctor.

At the residence, in Aglomerado da Serra, he found his two brothers, aged 2 and 5, crying. She decided to take them both and lie down with them on Mom’s double bed to calm them down. And l fell asleep.

A while later, she woke up, suffocated, with her mother’s partner on top of her. At that moment, she noticed that her shorts were down, being raped by the man. In the police report, the victim tells him that he called the young woman low-key and said “keep your mouth shut and you’ll make a profit. If you don’t say anything to anyone, I’ll give you money”.

He still ordered her not to tell her mother.

The teenager said that it was at this moment that the girl came home. The man lifted his shorts, opened the door, and would have tried to lose it. The victim reported that he went into a state of panic. She looked for her girlfriend to tell what happened.

According to the police record, she met her girlfriend at her home port and, as the streets were full due to the holiday season, people passing by heard the report of the rape.

Upset, people went to the girl’s house and lynched the author. The man was seriously injured, according to the military, and was found in the Joo XXIII hospital.

The author’s phone was seized after he said he had ‘things’ that could not be seen. The man was arrested.

What does the law on rape say in Brazil?

According to the Brazilian Penal Code, in its article 213, in the wording given by Law 2015 of 2009, rape ”compels someone, by means of violence or serious threat, to have a carnal conjunction or to practice or allow another to be practiced with it. libidinous act.”

Article 215 contains sexual violation through fraud. This means ”having a carnal relationship or performing another libidinous act with someone, through fraud or any other means that prevents or hinders the free expression of the victim’s will”

What is sexual harassment?

What is rape against vulnerable?

The crime of rape against the vulnerable is provided for in article 217-A. The text prohibits the practice of carnal conjunction or other libidinous acts with children under 14, under penalty of imprisonment from 8 to 15 years.

In paragraph 1 of the same article, the vulnerable condition is understood for people who do not have the necessary discernment to practice the act, due to illness or mental deficiency, or who for some reason cannot defend themselves.

Penalties for crimes against sexual freedom

The penalty for those who commit the crime of rape it can range from six to 10 years in prison. However, if the assault results in bodily harm of a serious nature or if the victim is aged between 14 and 17, the penalty ranges from eight to 12 years in prison. And if the crime results in death, the sentence jumps to 12 to 30 years in prison.

the penalty for sexual rape by fraud from two to six years of incarceration. If the crime is committed for the purpose of obtaining economic advantage, a fine is also applied.

In case of sexual harassment crime, the penalty provided for in Brazilian law for detention of one to two years.

What is rape culture?