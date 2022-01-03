Manaus starts applying the 4th dose of the vaccine against covid on this second

Manaus/AM – People with high degree of immunosuppression who have had the additional dose of Covid-19 vaccine for four months or more may receive fourth dose from this Monday (3).

Also from this date onwards, the period of three months in the period for the third dose of the elderly aged 60 years and over, counted from the date of the second dose, will apply.

This Monday the vaccination will be available at 47 points. The list with the addresses of the points, opening hours and available immunization agents can be consulted on the website of the Municipal Health Department (Semsa)

People who have severe primary immunodeficiency may receive the fourth dose; those who are undergoing chemotherapy or radiotherapy to treat cancer; solid organ or hematopoietic stem cell (HSCT) transplant recipients using immunosuppressive drugs; people living with HIV/AIDS; those who use corticosteroids in doses equal to or greater than 20 mg/day of prednisone, or equivalent, for 14 days or more; those who use immune response-modifying drugs; hemodialysis patients; and patients with chronic inflammatory immune-mediated diseases (rheumatic, auto-inflammatory, inflammatory bowel disease).

To receive this additional dose, it is necessary to present an identification document with photo, CPF or National SUS Card and report, exam or prescription – original and copy, which will be retained for control. The list of specific documents is available on Semsa’s social networks.