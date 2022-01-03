Mar do Sertão will cast an actress as the protagonist; find out what the soap opera will be like · TV News

Scheduled to debut in August after Além da Ilusão, Mar do Sertão will launch an actress as the protagonist. The newcomer to the six o’clock soap opera will be chosen through tests and will play Candoca, a young girl whose great love will be presumed dead. He will reappear when she is married to someone else. The plot is signed by author Mario Teixeira.

In addition to the new girl, the cast of the series will be mostly regional, according to the column by Patrícia Kogut, from the newspaper O Globo. The telenovela will have as a backdrop the conflicts between the colonels and dynasties of the sertão. According to the synopsis, the work will portray a Brazil “deep as the ocean, shining like the sun”.

The starting point of the story will be the love between Candoca and Zé Paulino, which will be interrupted after the boy is presumed dead. The actor who will play the protagonist has not yet been cast.

Teixeira is known for innovating in television. In Liberdade, Liberdade (2016) he made history by showing a sex scene between two men, with the characters of Caio Blat and Ricardo Pereira. At seven o’clock, the author told the story of a family that was frozen in an iceberg for over a century and woke up in the modern world in O Tempo Não Para (2018).

Novel is the successor of Beyond Illusion

Mar do Sertão will replace Além da Ilusão, which premieres in February in place of Nos Tempos do Imperador. Alessandra Poggi’s serials will be divided into two phases, set between the 1930s and 1940s. The protagonist will be Davi (Rafael Vitti), who will be involved with sisters Elisa (Larissa Manoela) and Isadora (Sofia Budke/Larissa Manoela).

The eldest, Elisa, will be mysteriously killed. The girl’s boyfriend, Vitti’s role, is arrested as guilty. Ten years later, out of jail, he will be surprised by Isadora’s resemblance and will have an affair with her.

