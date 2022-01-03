Marcela Mc Gowan reflects on Maurílio’s death: ‘Our ground was taken away’ | celebrities



Doctor reflected on the events in her life – Reproduction/Instagram

Doctor reflected on the events in her life Reproduction/Instagram

Published 02/01/2022 11:43 AM

Rio – Marcela Mc Gowan wrote a reflection after Maurílio’s death, due to the worsening of the pulmonary thromboembolism. On Instagram, the ex-BBB published a photo on the beach and talked about what she experienced in 2021, such as her relationship with Luiza and the difficulties she faced.

“I faced a personal challenge, surrendering to love, and, in the last 12 months, I shared my life with the coolest woman in the world, we fell in love, enjoyed, traveled, had lots of laughs, grew and built, but we also received very painful blows of life. Our floor was taken more than once. Pains, tears and many questions became a routine, many whys will never be answered, but they left a lesson, the importance of love, gratitude, that our dreams must be lived”, he wrote. Despite the difficulties, Marcela celebrated her good professional performance and the publication of her first book. “Professionally it was a year of harvest, a lot of work, a lot of growth and achievement. Among so many things, I wrote and published my first book. And I could see messages that I consider essential spreading out there,” he said.

“I enter 2022 a little hesitantly, aware of my smallness before the world and God’s plans, uncertain of what awaits me, but with the certainty that I want to continue leading my own life and giving myself intensely at every moment”, finished.

Professionally, it was a year of harvest, a lot of work, a lot of growth and achievement. Among so many things, I wrote and published my first book. And I could see messages that I consider essential spreading around.