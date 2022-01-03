Marcus Majella explains loss of 30 kg and reveals help from Paulo Gustavo | celebrities

Reproduction/Instagram Marcus Majella lost 30 kg in one year

In 2021, Marcus Majella underwent a transformation in his lifestyle and, consequently, his appearance. The actor posted a before and after photo on Instagram and said he lost 30 kg in the last year. He explained that he sought to lose weight because he had health problems and revealed that he had the help of Paulo Gustavo in this process.

“I sought medical help because my rates were very changed. The focus, in my case, was health. I needed to change many habits so that my rates returned to normal (and they did). Consequently, weight loss came along a year. And I confess that I was very happy, as my self-esteem improved and I gained quality of life. But the treatment remains firm in 2022”, said Majella.

He said that the endocrinologist who accompanied him in this process was indicated by Paulo Gustavo, with whom he had been a good friend for years. Marcus said the comedian introduced the doctor to him and didn’t rest until his friend scheduled an appointment.

“He asked me for almost a year to look for her. He was worried about me. He was on my toes. And he didn’t give up until I made an appointment. Thanks, PG,” he recalls.