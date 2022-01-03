Marcus Majella posted a photo 30 kilos thinner: “There is no miracle”

posted on 01/02/2022 4:52 PM



(credit: Reproduction / Instagam @marcusmajella)

Actor Marcus Majella posted what he called a “cat retrospective” on Instagram showing the result of a strict diet and medical follow-up. With 30 kilos less, the comedian celebrated the achievement and even thanked his friend Paulo Gustavo, who died in May 2021 due to complications from covid-19.

“When I post something, I always see the comment: give us the prescription. So, there is no miracle. I sought medical help because my rates were very changed. I had to change many habits so that my rates returned to normal and they returned. Consequently, it came. weight loss, over the course of 1 year. And I confess that I was very happy, as it improved my self-esteem and gained quality of life”, wrote the actor in the caption of the photo.

Majella also recalled that she sought medical help after a great insistence by Paulo Gustavo. “He was worried about me. He was on my toes and didn’t give up until I made an appointment (with the endocrinologist),” he said.

In the comments, celebrities such as Claudia Raia, Luis Lo Bianco and Fafá de Belém sent messages of support. The widower of Paulo Gustavo, the doctor Thales Bretas also left his message: “I admire you a lot for your strength of will, Marquito! That’s it!”