Marília Mendonça is honored by her brother in the ‘Best of the Year’ of ‘Domingão com Huck’

Gustavo, brother of Marília Mendonça, paid a beautiful tribute to the sertaneja in the ‘Melhores do Ano’

The singer Marília Mendonça (1995 – 2021) received a special honor this Sunday, 2.

During the awarding of Best of the Year in the program Sunday with Huck, the brother of the sertaneja, Gustavo, from the duo with Dom Vittor, performed on the stage of the attraction singing the song Whose Is Yours?, success of the eternal Queen of suffering.

After After the presentation, Gustavo was moved when talking about his sister. “My sister, my little one, who is in heaven today, for sure, she would be here today receiving her award too. Very proud of everything I went through with her. I am so grateful for the time I had with her here. on earth. It’s definitely waiting for me there”, he said.

Marília Mendonça died in November of last year after a plane crash while on her way to Caratinga (MG) to perform a show. On board were the sertaneja, the advisor, Henrique Ribeiro, her uncle, Abicieli Silveira Dias Filho, the pilot and the co-pilot.

Paulo Gustavo is honored in the ‘Best of the Year’

the comedian Paulo Gustavo (1978-2021) was honored this Sunday, 02, in the Best of the Year. Commanding the awards for the first time, Luciano Huck (50) announced on stage that from now on the humor category will be called Paulo Gustavo Trophy. Upon learning of the tribute, co-workers and friends who were in the audience were thrilled.

