Mario Frias gets pistol with invitation from José de Abreu and releases the verb: “Llama”

Mario Colds used your Twitter profile in this sunday (2), to react against a mocking invitation made by José de Abreu. The two live exchanging barbs and the actor from Um Lugar ao Sol, on Globo, caused when he invited the Special Secretary of Culture to a supposed channel he would be creating.

On the social network, the famous wrote: “I invite @mafriasoficial to give me an interview at the opening of my channel The Boche Show. If you’re not a coward, go for it”.

Angry, Mario Frias reacted by remembering a controversy involving the PT member. “Only if I can spit too! Let’s talk about IBAMA??? Spit Llama!”, commented the ally of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

At the end of the week, José de Abreu also discussed with the Pocketinarians after the announcement that the Secretariat of Culture is considering a 50% reduction in the ceiling of the Rouanet Law.

On Twitter, the famous and the Secretary of Development and Incentive, former military policeman André Porciuncula, discussed the topic. The bickering started when the PT member responded to a follower who made fun of his speech.

“The Rouanet law is for that, imbecile! To pay artists! Or do you think it’s for what? Sticking in ignorant koo? House one, they’re crazy!”, commented the famous, disgusted, in his profile.

Mario Frias detonates Betty Faria

Frias decided to react against one of Betty Faria about the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and, mainly, about national cinema. On Twitter, the Secretary of Culture released the verb.

“Militant cinema, supported by public money to carry out ideological propaganda, was responsible for inventing this artificial shit image. But, now, we are showing the world that we are a country of honest and hardworking people”, shot the former actor.

Mario Frias referred to the interview given by the veteran to the newspaper Folha de S. Paulo. In the chat, she commented on the lack of investment in national cinema.

I invite @mafriasoficial to give me an interview at the opening of my channel The Boche Show. If you’re not a coward, go for it. — Zé de Abreu – PT (@zehdeabreu) January 2, 2022

Only if I can spit too! Let’s talk about IBAMA??? Spit Llama! pic.twitter.com/29iRWuR8P1 — MarioFrias (@mfriasoficial) January 2, 2022