Marjorie Taylor Greene: Twitter closes US congressman account for false information about covid

US Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene of the Republican Party

US Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene had her Twitter account closed

Twitter closed the personal account of US Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene for repeated violations of the rule created to curb disinformation about covid-19.

The company identified and took down a post by Greene, who is from the Republican Party, considering that it could be harmful to users of the platform.

Last Saturday (1st/1) she tweeted the false information that there are high rates of deaths linked to vaccination against covid in the United States.

It is the fifth time the congresswoman has been punished by Twitter. In a statement sent within a channel on the Telegram platform, she said the decision shows that the company is “an enemy of America”.

