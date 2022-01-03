Marjorie Taylor Greene: Twitter closes US congressman account for false information about covid

6 hours ago

Credit, Reuters Photo caption, US Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene had her Twitter account closed

Twitter closed the personal account of US Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene for repeated violations of the rule created to curb disinformation about covid-19.

The company identified and took down a post by Greene, who is from the Republican Party, considering that it could be harmful to users of the platform.

Last Saturday (1st/1) she tweeted the false information that there are high rates of deaths linked to vaccination against covid in the United States.

It is the fifth time the congresswoman has been punished by Twitter. In a statement sent within a channel on the Telegram platform, she said the decision shows that the company is “an enemy of America”.

Greene accused Twitter of helping to launch a “communist revolution”. The closed account was the personal one; the one she has as a congressman remains active.

In a statement sent to the BBC, a spokesman for the social network said the account was banned after repeated violations of the disinformation policy, which provides for four suspensions until permanent suspension.

In August 2021, Greene received a punishment for a post that falsely claimed that vaccines were failing and that regulators in the US should not allow them.

QAnon Candidate

Marjorie Taylor Greene was elected to the Georgia State House of Representatives as the candidate of conspiracy group QAnon. She, a new businesswoman in politics, won in Georgia’s strongly conservative 14th District, beating Democrat Kevin Van Ausdal.

The QAnons have emerged in recent years around the idea that there would be a network of pedophiles and Satanists infiltrating the government, the market and the media with the aim of toppling Republican President Donald Trump.

In a YouTube video, Greene has already hailed the “Q” — a secret figure behind the conspiracy — as a “patriot”. Throughout the campaign, however, she tried to move away from the image linked to the group.

In addition to the QAnon, Greene has already been opposed to abortion and in favor of gun ownership, a wall on the border with Mexico and Donald Trump.

The former president waved to Greene when she won the primaries, calling her “a future Republican star.”

“Marjorie is strong at everything and never gives up — a real WINNER,” wrote Trump on social media.

But among Republicans themselves, Greene’s candidacy has sparked controversy, with many taking a stand against the businesswoman’s campaign after old videos were revealed in which she made offensive remarks about blacks, Muslims and Jews.