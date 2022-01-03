Marquinhos says goodbye to Corinthians on social media; player go to defend Cuiab in 2022

This Monday morning, attacking midfielder Marquinhos said goodbye to Corinthians on his social networks. The player had a relationship with Timão until the end of 2022, but made his final move to Cuiabá.

“Today I end my time at Corinthians, the club that welcomed me when I was nobody, when I didn’t know and had nothing. It was 7 and a half years at the club. Thank you My TIMÃO, I will always be a fan, as I always was, but now I’m far away. I made many friends and I was very happy in this football giant, today I can beat my chest and say that I was created by the greatest Brazilian club, my whole family and I love you!”, wrote the athlete – see the publication below.

“It wasn’t everything I wanted, but I leave very grateful for all the lessons that these years have brought me. My heart cries, but I know it’s necessary! THANK YOU TIMÃO, I love you and GO CORINTHIANS”, he added.

Marquinhos’ negotiation with the Cuiabano club does not involve financial compensation to Corinthians. However, the East Zone team will retain 50% of the athlete’s rights. The 24-year-old ends his career after seven years wearing the alvinegra shirt

During his time at Timão, he was loaned to Bragantino, Bangu, Ponte Preta and Sport. In all, there were 11 games in the professional and 29 in the Under-20, with the right to six goals scored. In addition, it participated in the 2017 Copinha conquest.

