Maurílio’s mother posted a photo with her son and daughter-in-law: ‘I thank God for everything’ | Goiás

In response to Odaisa’s publication, Luana Ramos, the singer’s wife, wrote: “I love you so much, always, my mother-in-law and mother!”

Maurílio Ribeiro was born in Imperatriz, Maranhão. He and Luiza, who is from Belo Horizonte (MG), formed a backcountry duo since 2016, when the singer went on vacation in his hometown and invited him to the stage to sing with her during the birthday of a mutual friend.

The duo sang the hit “S de Saudade”, featuring Zé Neto and Cristiano (listen to excerpt above). This was the fifth most played song in Brazil between 2019 and 2020, on Spotify.

Maurílio was hospitalized on December 15, after he got sick while recording a DVD by another country duo. He was diagnosed with pulmonary thromboembolism, had three cardiac arrests and needed to be sedated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The doctor who accompanied Maurílio explained that pulmonary thromboembolism is an obstruction of the vessels of the pulmonary artery, which causes a clot, which can travel to the lungs, heart or brain, blocking the flow of blood in these places.

Maurílio died around 4:30 pm on Wednesday.

