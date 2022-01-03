Meet Carla Madeira, the Brazilian writer who sold the most books in 2021

Giuseppe Zani was taken aback when, in August, he opened the physical store of the Jacaré bookstore, in Laranjeiras, in the South Zone of Rio. Who was that writer who “didn’t appear in the culture sections” and who was everyone talking about? Where did the collective desire to read Carla Madeira come from? “It was a flurry of requests, first for ‘Everything’s a River’, then ‘The Nature of Bite’ and ‘Eve.’ I didn’t know the writer, but she was on everyone’s list, on the agenda at the time,” says the Rio-based native of Rio Grande do Sul. “It is not always that a phenomenon like this happens and it was difficult to find copies. I soon realized that readers were working on the works at Clubes do Livro and did not want to get rid of the copies. Reading went beyond entertainment, there is attachment and identity. Carla’s books that I sell don’t return to the used book anytime soon.”

Carla Madeira. Photo: Gustavo Andrade/O Globo Agency

The 57-year-old girl from Minas Gerais was the Brazilian woman who sold the most fiction in the country in 2021. Until the penultimate week of December, there were 53,500 copies and that “everyone’s list” includes readers ranging from Mia Couto (“His literature is rare beauty, I’m enchanted and immune to this generous river”) to Martha Medeiros (“Carla even makes us angry: what do you mean a debut book so powerful, perfect, ready?”), through actors Mouhamed Harfouch, Alice Wegmann, Cissa Guimarães, Juliana Paes, Patricia Pillar and Murilo Benício, physician Thales Bretas, widower of Paulo Gustavo, and bookseller Ana Averbuck, from Argumento, where Carla’s works were more than double the second best-selling author in purchases decorations at the Leblon bookstore.

One way to understand what secrets Carla has is to read an excerpt from “Tudo é rio”. The one in which Venâncio, blind with jealousy of the woman with his own child, who is being breastfed, beats her mercilessly: “He tore the boy from her arms and threw him away, hit Dalva, hit, hit. Beat”. “When I wrote this, I was thinking about getting pregnant. The fight was so big that I was away from the book for 14 years”, says the writer. “I had episodes of fear and panic when my daughter was born. I had played in a place that I couldn’t work out straight away. It seemed that there was no way out of that situation.”

There was. Carla dropped the book, but “Tudo é rio” never left her. Years later, talking about the topic with her mother, she discovered an unexpected identification: married to a religious intellectual, she had already had four children before the future writer. There was no talk of contraception. The mother was exhausted at Carla’s birth. “João Cabral says that we write for two reasons: to overflow or to fill. ‘Everything is river’ was an overflow. After a gap of 14 years, I wrote it in eight months, non-stop, maddeningly. He has a meter, a way of speaking, a short sentence, that if I went one day without rereading a passage, I would lose my ear”, he says, at his home in Mangabeiras, in Belo Horizonte.

The book was launched in 2014 by the local Quixote and migrated to addresses beyond Minas with slow elegance. Its fuel was word of mouth. When she received a copy in September 2019, a gift from a journalist from Minas Gerais, Martha Medeiros read it in one breath in Porto Alegre. And he dedicated a column to him here at Revista ELA. “Those who are a voracious reader know when they have a jewel in their hands and the unusual eroticism of ‘Everything is river’ involved me. It’s not that I liked the book, I was in love with it. I really wanted Carla to be read by many people”, he observes.

The column, says Carla, “changed everything”. The first reviews came. Then the invitation for a film adaptation (rejected, among other reasons, because the author wants a woman in the direction). The contract with Record (which re-released “Tudo é rio” and released “Vespera” in 2021; and this year re-releases the sold-out “A nature da bite”, played for up to R$ 200 on websites). And a solitary negative review, by UFRGS professor Luís Augusto Fischer, in Folha de S.Paulo. In it, he compares her to Isabel Allende and turns up his nose at the use of “feuilleton strategies”. “I was writing ‘Eve,’ which is about rejection, in the pandemic, and it gave me a terrible feeling of insecurity. But I never read Isabel Allende and what bothered me most was what I perceived to be an attempt to disqualify the reader. Then I thought he had taken the book out of some dumb unanimity. And, finally, I was sure that what interests me is making a thread, picking you up like this and tying you. When I go to the bookseller, I ask: do you suggest one that I won’t even want to eat? Is this leaflet? Please define”, he says, with the imaginary rope in his hands.

Carla Madeira fever is inseparable from the explosion of book clubs across the country during the pandemic. A week before this conversation, she had participated in a meeting with psychoanalysts around “Eve”. Already on account of “Tudo é rio”, he lectured in prisons, in a program of remission of sentences through art. Their first reaction was astonishment: how would they deal with gender violence and the eroticism mentioned by Martha Medeiros, focused on the prostitute Lucy, tripod of the love triangle formed with Dalva and Venâncio? “It fell apart when an inmate told me that ‘after I read your book, I stopped hating.’ I want to offer clues in books about the reasons for violence against women, discuss this place of enjoyment for men and sacrifice and suffering for women. Lucy phallic enjoys, controls it. And that bothers: the woman who enjoys enjoyment is still socially interdicted, ‘it’s no good’”, she says.

Carla Madeira’s literature does not limit itself to regionalism and deals with strong themes against a backdrop of a far from cordial country: domestic violence, sex taboos, the abandonment and kidnapping of minors, the rejection of motherhood, incest. “I go to uncomfortable places because we don’t want to look the other way. It’s like in the poem ‘Aviso à Praça’, by Antonio Risério, that Arnaldo Antunes says beautifully: was this man capable of inhumanities produced on Mars or ‘is he a monster’? No. It came from us. Like Bolsonaro. Of us. There is no escape: if my literature looks to evil and to man, it is political”, analyzes the author.

The first two sentences of “Vespera” already show the reader the size of this layer in Carla Madeira’s production: “How do you get to the extreme? Vivendo.” In her third marriage, with two very well-bred children (Ana, 21, and João, 19), founding partner of one of the most important advertising agencies in Minas, the writer identifies the banality of evil without great efforts. . For example, in the WhatsApp group of neighbors in the upper-class neighborhood where he lives: “I contradicted the Ten Commandments with commonplace speeches and invited them to reflect: is this being a Christian? There was a pastor. I was expelled.”

The three books by the writer, who also paints, plays the guitar, composes and has already had a MPB band (“the language initially won me over with the lyrics of Caetano, Chico, Gil and Clube da Esquina”), however, overflow with stubborn hope. The unforgivable acts that so obsess Carla Madeira desperately cry out for mercy in her writing. “The act must be punished and the person will not be released from the consequences, but he is not her. You can say that this is just being a Christian, but it is also the foundation of human rights,” he says.

“Everything is river” ends with a gigantic act of forgiveness. “Forgiveness concerns the victim more than the aggressor. It is to stop the hate and thus allow the victim to have a life. Otherwise, he will be stuck with that event, like Dalva, for so long in the book. We are all capable of that, and of moving forward”, he bets.

* The journalist traveled at the invitation of Record.