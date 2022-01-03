Meet Felipe Becari, the councilor boyfriend of Carla Diaz | celebrities

Reproduction/Instagram Carla Diaz is dating councilor Felipe Becari

Carla Diaz started 2022 taking on a new passion: the city councilor of São Paulo and civil police officer Felipe Becari. The actress and ex-BBB and the civil police confirmed the relationship with posts on Instagram even before the year ended.

The son of a lawyer and a dental assistant, Felipe Becari, aged 34, has a degree in Physical Education and Law and was elected councilor in 2020 by the PSD with 98,717 votes, being the fourth most voted in the city of São Paulo. A civil police officer since the age of 23, his main platform in the Chamber is the defense of animals. He was the author of the animal protection public policy law (17,703/21) and co-author of the law 17,703/21, which establishes the Banco da Ração in the city of São Paulo, in order to collect donations for distribution to animals in vulnerable situations.

Founder of the project I fight for animals, his entry into politics was due to the success of his work in favor of the most diverse animals. On Instagram, he has 1.5 million followers; on YouTube, 127 thousand subscribers to its channel. As a police officer, his main actions were in the area of ​​combating animal trafficking and ill-treatment, having even appeared in actions alongside Luisa Mell. In December 2020, when trying to rescue a snake in the condominium where he lived, Felipe was bitten and ended up hospitalized.

“Of all the snakes I’ve caught (and documented here several times) it was the 1st time that it was a baby Jararaca. It is a very dangerous poison, as it can cause kidney failure and consequent hemodialysis process, which is why hospitalization in the ICU for monitoring kidney, urine and parameters while the venom is cleared from the body,” he wrote.