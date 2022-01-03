Meet the twin brothers who were born in different years

A pair of twins from California, USA, was born in different days, months and years. There were only 15 minutes between births, enough to completely change the dates.

While Alfredo was born at 23:45 on December 31, 2021, Aylin Yolanda came into the world at midnight on the first day of 2022.

Credit: Reproduction/Reproduction/Natividad Medical CenterCouple of twins born in different days, months and years

In a statement posted on social media, the Hospital Natividad Medical Center, where the siblings were born, reported that There are approximately 120,000 twin births in the US each year, representing just over 3% of all births.

However, according to the hospital, twins with different birthdays are rare and some estimate that the chance of twins being born in different years is one in 2 million.

Credit: Reproduction/Natividad Medical CenterTwins with the mother soon after birth

In the note, doctor Ana Abril Arias, who works in the maternity ward, said that this was one of the most memorable births of her career.

“It was an absolute pleasure to help these little ones get here safely in 2021 and 2022. What an amazing way to start the new year!”, said the doctor.