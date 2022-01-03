Mega da Virada: 23 bets from Salvador hit the crossbar and almost earn R$ 378 million

It wasn’t this time that Salvador won a new millionaire thanks to Mega da Virada. But it was close. 23 bets from the Bahian capital won the corner and, thus, were just one number away from the coveted prize of R$ 378 million, the largest ever distributed by a draw in Brazil.

Although it seems a bit frustrating, being one step away from paradise, the near millionaires have nothing to complain about.

First, they wouldn’t keep all of the BRL 378 million: two bets, from Cabo Frio (RJ) and Campinas (SP) divided the jackpot and ended up with BRL 189 million each.

And they didn’t leave with empty hands either. Each winner of the corner took home at least R$ 50 thousand. Not bad for starting 2022 off on the right foot.

Remembering that the dozens drawn were: 12 – 15 – 23 – 32 – 33 – 46

See where Salvador’s bets were placed that almost won the prize:

Lotteries on Electronic Channels: 4 winners

4 winners IBC, Internet Banking Caixa: 3 winners

3 winners Lucky Meeting Lottery: 2 winners

2 winners Aeroloto Lotteries and Services; Hope Lottery; Lottery of Grace; Lottery PFS; Lottery Pity; Salvador Trade Lottery; Big Lucky Lottery; Top Luck Lottery; Lucky Beauty Lottery; Pituba da Sorte Lottery; Lotto Bank; mega.com.lucky; Sky Lotteries; Talisman Lotteries: 1 winning bet each

interior

If you take into account the entire state, the number of Bahia winners in the corner rises to 64. There are lucky people in the following cities:

Alagoinhas; Anagé; Arataca; Caculé; Cairu; Lamps (2); Condeúba; Dom Macedo Costa; Euclid da Cunha (2); Eunápolis; Feira de Santana (11); Ipirá; Itamaraju (2); Jacobin; Jequié; Lauro de Freitas (2); Luís Eduardo Magalhães; Miracles; Santo Amaro; St. Anthony of Jesus; São Sebastião do Passé; Taperoa; Toucan; Ubatã; Uruçuca; and Victory of Conquest.