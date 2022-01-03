Mega da Virada: 25 bets from Belo Horizonte hit the bar and almost win R$ 378 mi – General

In two lotteries in Belo Horizonte, two bets hit the corner (photo: Disclosure)

Imagine getting very close to winning R$ 378 million in the biggest prize ever awarded by a Mega da Virada? This is the feeling of authors and authors of 25 bets made in Belo Horizonte – in all, 136 in Minas. They hit the corner and stayed for a dozen to win the top prize.

Yes, it’s true that most likely they wouldn’t keep all of the R$378 million: two bets, from Cabo Frio (RJ) and Campinas (SP) split the jackpot and ended up with R$189 million each. And even more true that they are going to start the year with at least R$ 50 thousand more in their pockets – there was a bet by BH that they were left with R$ 20 thousand!

The dozens drawn were: 12 – 15 – 23 – 32 – 33 – 46

In the capital of Minas Gerais, of the 25 that reached the corner, 19 were simple bets and 6, cake. The vast majority were carried out via the internet: 8 in all. From two lottery shops there were two bets: Avante Loterias, on Avenida Augusto de Lima, in Barro Preto (Center-South); and Itapo Loteria Esportiva, on Avenida Dr. Cristiano Guimares, in Planalto (North).

Check out the list:

IBC (Internet Banking Caixa) and Lotteries on electronic channels – 4 bets each

Avante Lotteries and Itapo Sports Lottery – 2 bets each

Bright Lotteries; Wildcard Lotteries; Lottery Award Winning Corner; Extra Luck Lotteries; Golden Lottery Beans; Brbara Rainero Lottery; Betnia BH Lotteries; Luck Parade; P Hot Lotteries; Lucky Point; So Bernardo Lotteries; Seven of Golden and Success Lotteries – 1 bet each

And in Minas?

In Minas, there were 136 bets that hit the post – including 25 in Belo Horizonte. The players won between R$50,000 and R$305 thousand, a cake made in Tefilo Otoni.

Check out the list of winning bets with 5 hits (corner) in Minas, by city: