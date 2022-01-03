Mega da Virada: 25 bets from Belo Horizonte hit the bar and almost win R$ 378 mi – General

Imagine getting very close to winning R$ 378 million in the biggest prize ever awarded by a Mega da Virada? This is the feeling of authors and authors of 25 bets made in Belo Horizonte – in all, 136 in Minas. They hit the corner and stayed for a dozen to win the top prize.
Yes, it’s true that most likely they wouldn’t keep all of the R$378 million: two bets, from Cabo Frio (RJ) and Campinas (SP) split the jackpot and ended up with R$189 million each. And even more true that they are going to start the year with at least R$ 50 thousand more in their pockets – there was a bet by BH that they were left with R$ 20 thousand!
The dozens drawn were: 12 – 15 – 23 – 32 – 33 – 46
In the capital of Minas Gerais, of the 25 that reached the corner, 19 were simple bets and 6, cake. The vast majority were carried out via the internet: 8 in all. From two lottery shops there were two bets: Avante Loterias, on Avenida Augusto de Lima, in Barro Preto (Center-South); and Itapo Loteria Esportiva, on Avenida Dr. Cristiano Guimares, in Planalto (North).
Check out the list:
- IBC (Internet Banking Caixa) and Lotteries on electronic channels – 4 bets each
- Avante Lotteries and Itapo Sports Lottery – 2 bets each
- Bright Lotteries; Wildcard Lotteries; Lottery Award Winning Corner; Extra Luck Lotteries; Golden Lottery Beans; Brbara Rainero Lottery; Betnia BH Lotteries; Luck Parade; P Hot Lotteries; Lucky Point; So Bernardo Lotteries; Seven of Golden and Success Lotteries – 1 bet each
And in Minas?
In Minas, there were 136 bets that hit the post – including 25 in Belo Horizonte. The players won between R$50,000 and R$305 thousand, a cake made in Tefilo Otoni.
Check out the list of winning bets with 5 hits (corner) in Minas, by city:
- Belo Horizonte – 25 bets
- Uberland – 10
- Uberaba – 7
- Betim – 5
- Divinpolis, Montes Claros and Paracatu – 3
- Campo Florido, Contagem, Francisco S, Ipatinga, Joo Pinheiro, Patos de Minas, Pirapora, So Loureno, Sete Lagoas and Trs Coraes – two
- Abaet, Aiuruoca, Andradas, Araguari, Argirita, Baro de Cocais, Bom Jesus da Penha, Botelhos, Buritis, Camanducaia, Caranda, Carlos Chagas, Carmo da Mata, Carmo do Paranaba, Gravel Rico, Conceio do Par, Coromandel, Colonel Murta, Curvelo, Dom Silvrio, Eugenpolis, Frei Inocncio, Frutal, Ibirit, Itajub, Ituiutaba, Iturama, Japonvar, Joo Monlevade, Juiz de Fora, Lagoa Santa, Manhuau, Mariana, Medina, Monte Alegre de Minas, Monte Carmelo, Nanuque, Olho D Water, Par de Minas, Paraguay, Passa Quatro, Sponsorship, Piedade dos Gerais, Piranguinho, Poos de Caldas, Prata, Presidente Bernardes, Piracicaba River, Sabinpolis, Santa Luzia, Santa Rita do Sapuca, Santo Antnio do Grama, Santo Antnio do Monte, So Joo del-Rei, So Sebastio do Paraso, Tefilo Otoni, Toledo, Ubaporanga, Una and Varginha – 1