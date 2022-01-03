Mega da Virada: Campinas game that took half of the prize was bought ready-made at the lottery, says owner | Campinas and Region

The game that won half of the Mega-Sena da Virada 2021, in Campinas (SP), was purchased ready-made and is the biggest prize in 40 years of lottery history, informed the owner to g1 this Monday (3). The 14 winners will split the amount of R$189,062,363.74, while the other part of the value is from a winning bet in Cabo Frio (RJ).

Share this news on WhatsApp

Share this news on Telegram

The 11 numbers prepared by the establishment, located in Shopping Iguatemi, were sold for a price of R$ 200 reais. The winners did not organize a pool and are random people, who bought the game at the lottery counter. The dozens drawn were: 12-15-23-32-33-46.

“Twelve years ago, we sold a big Dupla Sena prize, of R$ 4.1 million, to a single player. Then we had some other high values, but none compare to this one. [da Mega da Virada 2021]”, said the owner of the Campeão da Barão lottery, Osvaldo Filho.

When contacted, the Caixa Econômica Federal regional press office informed that Caixa agencies open at 10 am on this Monday and, from this time onwards, the winners can withdraw the prize. The deadline is 90 days.

Remember below other cases of winning bets in the Campinas region.

According to Caixa, Mega da Virada 2021 registered 333 million bets, with a total proceeds of R$ 1.51 billion. “The figure is 28% more than last year, and 70.4% more than in 2018”, says the statement.

The corner (five dozen) had 1,712 hits and each one takes the prize of R$ 50,861.33. Another 143,494 bets hit the court (four tens) and won R$ 866.88 each.

The draw for the Mega da Virada contest was broadcast live on g1.

See the result of the Mega da Virada draw

What chances do I have of winning with a single bet?

How much BRL 350 million can earn per month?

Mogi Mirim has 2 awards in 4 days

The month of August this year, in Mogi Mirim, ended with the delivery of two Mega-Sena awards in four days. A single bet won R$ 60.9 million, while another bettor from the city and 78 others hit the corner and each received value close to R$ 44 thousand.

2 of 3 Lottery of Mogi Mirim where the winning bet of the R$ 60 million prize was made — Photo: Reproduction/EPTV Lottery of Mogi Mirim where the winning bet of the R$ 60 million prize was made — Photo: Reproduction/EPTV

Award after 42 days in a coma

In March, g1 showed the story of systems analyst Rogério Maia, who won part of the 2020 Mega-Sena da Virada award in a jackpot. in coma because of complications from Covid-19.

In the same month, the nurse Claudinei Pereira dos Santos also got “extra money”. Although the R$ 919 is far from the millions intended by Mega players, the story also serves as an example: he only checked the numbers after a patient insisted.

In September 2020, a simple bet made at a lottery shop in Jardim Nova Europa, in Campinas, ended with a prize of R$47.1 million.

A single ticket also resulted in a R$40 million prize for a player from Campinas, in December 2016. In this case, the numbers were filled in in lottery in the Swift region.

3 of 3 Players in the lottery of Campinas where a R$ 40 million bet was made — Photo: EPTV Reproduction Players in the lottery of Campinas where a bet of R$ 40 million was made — Photo: EPTV Reproduction