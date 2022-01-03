Mega da Virada: lottery owner ‘anticipated’ prize to winners | Economy

Disclosure Mega da Virada: lottery owner “anticipated” prize to winners

The owner of the “Campeão da Barão” lottery in Campinas (SP), Osvaldo Stefanelli Filho, informed the winners that they had been drawn at the Mega da Virada. Osvaldo followed the draw on TV and called the players who are loyal customers of the establishment. The information is from the Metrópoles portal.

One group played 14 shares in the lottery on 12/14 and was notified of the prize by the owner.

“Some of the people who won, we know, because people always play with us, they always make pots here. I saw the joy of the people who won, who didn’t even know they had won even when we told them,” he told Metrópoles.

After choosing the six dozen, he checked the games and saw that he had left his lottery.

“It’s very exciting, I have 40 years of lottery and now a prize like that. We were very moved. It was wonderful”, he said. “It’s great to be lucky for someone else, it’s better than winning, to tell you the truth,” he said, laughing.

The prize exceeded R$ 378 million, with the lucky ones taking 30 corners and 150 blocks.

To participate in the raffle that yielded the prize of R$189,062,363.74, players had to pay at least R$200, the value of each share.

The group made a bet of 11 tens. In the end, this yielded R$ 13,822,731.12 for each share of the game, held at a lottery located inside Shopping Iguatemi.