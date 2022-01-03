Militão fails, Getafe beats Real Madrid and overturns nine-year taboo – 02/01/2022

A mistake by defender Éder Militão resulted in the only goal in the 1-0 victory of Getafe over Real Madrid this morning (2), at Coliseum Alfonso Pérez. The Brazilian blundered in the ball and saw Enes Unal open the scoring, then the merengue team suffered from embezzlement by covid-19 and even insisting a lot could not avoid defeat.

The result brought down a parish: Getafe had not beaten Real for almost ten years and had not scored a single goal in the last six clashes. The last triumph had been in August 2012, when the meringues still had Ozil, Di María and Higuaín.

Getafe goes up to 18 points and maintains its reaction in the fight to distance itself from the relegation zone. Real Madrid lead the league with 46, but can see the difference for runners-up Sevilla drop to two points if the competitor wins the two games they have less.

How was the game

The game has already started looking like a zebra. Militão had a spare ball at the entrance to the area in the eighth minute, but he was immediately disarmed and saw Enes Unal open the scoring for Getafe. It was everything the home team wanted to back off the mark and bet on counterattacks.

Real Madrid got the ball, grew in the game and just didn’t draw immediately because it was bad luck: at 14, goalkeeper Soria went to get Modric’s kick in the corner; and on the move, the Croatian stopped at the crossbar after a good move between Rodrygo and Benzema. The best moment of the team in the game still had a submission by Toni Kroos away at 18, but the goal did not come out.

Ancelotti moved at halftime, took Marcelo and Hazard off the bench and bet everything on the left side. The idea was to be more offensive, but Getafe canceled Real Madrid for another half hour, except for a dangerous free kick by Alaba.

At 31, the merengue pressure returned: Marcelo created on the left, the defense hit, and Casemiro sent a bomb defended by Soria. The full-back appeared a lot, but the clear chances for a goal were rare, the last being a header by Isco that the Getafe goalkeeper saved in two halves.