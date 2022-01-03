Minas highways register slow traffic around New Year’s Eve – Gerais

Heavy traffic this Sunday afternoon (photo: Marcos Vieira/EM/DA Press)

Traffic on the roads that cut through Minas Gerais is intense this Sunday afternoon (2/1), on the return of the New Year holiday. There are accident records and complicated flow.

In Santos Dumont, in Zona da Mata, at km 738 of BR-040, there was an accident near Ribeiro Patrimnio dos Padres. According to the concessionaire that manages the road, at around 5:30 pm, there was a six-kilometer traffic jam towards the Federal District (DF) and two kilometers towards Rio de Janeiro.

At around 6:15 pm, at Ferno Dias, close to km 753, in Trs Coraes, in the south of Minas, a crash blocked the left lane. At least one kilometer of slowness was registered.

In the same region, in Pouso Alegre, another accident prohibits the BR-381, on the road towards So Paulo. There were four kilometers of congestion in the early evening.

In Betim, in the Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte, the intense flow in Ferno Dias, towards the capital of Minas Gerais. According to the concessionaire that manages the road, Arteris Ferno Dias, at around 6:15 pm, there were three kilometers of slowness close to km 501.

On highway 262, also in Betim, the Fire Department received a call to respond to an incident involving five vehicles at around 5:30 pm. At the scene, firefighters confirmed four vehicles involved.

A victim who was in one of the vehicles complaining of pain in the upper chest. Firefighters needed to isolate the site and verified that there was no risk of explosion.