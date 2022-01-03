Ministry closes public consultation on child vaccination today

The public consultation on vaccination against covid-19 for children aged 5 to 11 ends at 23:59 this Sunday. According to the Ministry of Health, the objective is “to inform and learn about the doubts and contributions of scientific society and the population” about the vaccination of children in this age group.

On the 16th, the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) approved the use of the immunizing agent Pfizer for children. The Ministry of Health, on the other hand, said that vaccination should not be mandatory and, for the application of the immunizing agent in this age group, a medical prescription and authorization from parents or guardians must be required, upon signing a consent form.

The ministry adds that the inclusion of this age group in the National Plan for the Operationalization of Vaccination should prioritize children with permanent disabilities or comorbidities, as well as those who live “at home with people at high risk for serious development of covid-19”. In the case of children without comorbidity, the order of priority goes from the oldest to the youngest, starting with the group aged 10 to 11 years.

Result

According to the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, the government’s decision on vaccinating children from 5 to 11 years old will be taken on January 5th. The day before (4) immunization experts will attend a public hearing on child vaccination on January 4th. “The meeting will promote the debate on the document of the Ministry of Health made available for public consultation”, explained the folder.

Despite the consultation, governors of several Brazilian states said that, regardless of the result obtained, they will vaccinate children without the need for a medical prescription, as recommended by Anvisa’s guidelines. In a note sent on Thursday (30) to the Ministry of Health, the governor of Pará, Helder Barbalho, made an official request for immunization agents to start vaccinating children between 5 and 11 years old. According to the request, the state is articulated with the municipalities to start vaccination immediately in January.

On Friday (31), the minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Cármen Lúcia, determined that the president of Jair Bolsonaro and Marcelo Queiroga provide clarification on the act that determined the holding of a public consultation on vaccination against covid- 19 in children aged five to 11 years.