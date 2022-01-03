Miranda says that São Paulo lacked leaders and more technical leadership

Defender Miranda, from São Paulo, said he was afraid of relegation to Serie B in the Brazilian Championship last season. In an interview with “Casão FC”, at Esporte Espetacular, the defender revealed that he “was worried” in the final stretch of the Brasileirão and admitted that the Tricolor lacked leadership. São Paulo finished the Brasileirão in 13th place, five points above the Z4.

“I think there was a lack of leaders, yes, but there was more technical leadership. There were two or three players to help in this regard, for you to look and know that this is the starter, that this one will make the difference,” he explained, reporting the moment when downside risk for Series B has become a stronger concern.

“With five or six rounds left, I was worried. We had high-level opponents, who were playing well, and others who were fighting with us to stay in Serie A. The support of the fans was essential, seeing Morumbi with 30, 40 thousand people when the club needed the most was very important, the fans hugged us,” he said.

In conversation with Casagrande, Miranda also assessed that Tricolor was wrong in preparing for the season and pointed out a lack of technical leadership in the squad.

“Since you go so long without winning a championship, it generates a lot of euphoria when you win. I think this was the biggest mistake of the season. The club bet a lot on beating Paulista and did not prepare for the entire season. many injuries, and we paid a very high price at the Brazilian Nationals,” he highlighted.

Finally, the defender, who competed in the 2018 World Cup, said he still sees himself in a position to play for the Brazilian team.

“I see that I’m still at the level of playing for the Brazilian national team, but for that I have to play well, make São Paulo champion again. This is my objective and my goal for 2022: to have national level, be prepared and respond accordingly when called”, concluded.