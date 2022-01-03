Mirassol overtakes Taquatinga at the opening of Copinha

Mirassol and Taquatinga were the debutants at the opening of Copinha, the São Paulo Football Junior Cup. This Sunday, the team from the interior of São Paulo won 1-0 and had three points in Group 3.

In the second round of the Group Stage, both teams take the field next Wednesday. While Mirassol duels with Confiança at 13:45 (GMT), Taguatinga meets Sport at 16:00.

It is worth remembering that in Copinha the Group Stage is made up of three rounds, with the two best teams advancing to the second stage. From this stage onwards, the clashes are played in knockouts.

The game – The teams ended up zero in the first half. With few creations, Taquatinga was superior and managed to have a more solid defense, without giving space to the opponent. Mirassol, on the other hand, did not try to change the scheme and had difficulty getting past the midfield.

On the way back to the field, the team from the interior of São Paulo opened the scoring. With barely a minute in the marker, after a cross in the area, Kauan headed for the goal and left the goalkeeper with no chance of defense.

