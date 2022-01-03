More than 1.3 million will be withdrawn-anniversary from the FGTS in January – 03/01/2022 – Market

As of this Monday (3), workers born in January will be able to withdraw their annual withdrawal from the FGTS (Guarantee Fund for Time of Service). The professional who opts for this modality can withdraw a part of the FGTS once a year, but does not have access to the full balance of the fund if dismissed without just cause.

This month’s birthdays who have a balance in the FGTS can join the withdrawal-birthday until January 31st. Money can be withdrawn until March 31 from active (from current employment) or inactive (from previous jobs) accounts.

Caixa predicts that more than 1.3 million workers will be entitled to withdrawals in January, which corresponds to the amount of R$1.9 billion, including those who contracted early withdrawals from a financial institution, a credit line that allows receive the amounts in advance, but with interest, as it is a loan.

According to the program’s calendar, the withdrawal period starts on the first business day of the anniversary month and ends on the last business day of the second subsequent month. If the worker does not withdraw the resource within three months, he automatically returns to his FGTS account. Workers have until the last day of the month of their birthday to join the modality.

how to withdraw

Signing up for the withdrawal-birthday can be done on the FGTS application, on the website fgts.caixa.gov.br, at the bank’s ATMs or at Caixa branches.

The worker is not obliged to participate in the system and whoever does not make the option will remain in the withdrawal-withdrawal modality, that is, he will have the right to take the entire FGTS balance if he is dismissed without just cause. In all cases, the right to a 40% fine, paid by the employer in the event of unfair dismissal, is maintained.

Joining the serve-birthday does not need to be done more than once. It is possible to return to the traditional rule, but the change will only take effect on the first day of the 25th day of the reversal request.

According to Caixa, from which the loot-birthday was created, more than 17.8 million workers adhered to the system.

how much is released

The amount released by Caixa depends on the total balance that the worker has in their FGTS accounts. For example: if the balance is BRL 800, you can withdraw 40% (BRL 320) plus the fixed installment of BRL 50, totaling BRL 370. If the professional has BRL 25,000, he will be able to get 5% of that ( BRL 1,250) plus a fixed installment of BRL 2,900, which gives the sum of BRL 4,150. See the table used to calculate the exact birthday loot value: