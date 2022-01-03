Morgan Stanley initiates hedging for Nubank shares in NY with equivalent buy recommendation and target price of US$16

(Image: Playback/ Facebook/ Nubank)

Morgan Stanley bank began coverage of Nubank shares (NYSE:NU) traded in New York, which debuted on December 9 (the same day that its BDRs (Brazilian Depositary Receipts NUBR33 on B3) began trading.

Since going public (or IPO, its acronym in English), assets have risen about 4% – the shares were priced at $9 in the IPO.

The recommendation for assets traded on the American Stock Exchange is overweight (exposure above the market average), a recommendation equivalent to buying, with a target price of US$ 16, a potential appreciation of 70.6% compared to the closing of Friday. fair (31), of US$ 9.38.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

The bank highlights that, based on the use of technology, obsessive customer focus, low costs and a valuable brand, Nubank has the opportunity to build the largest and most profitable banking franchise in Latin America.

Morgan Stanley forecasts revenue growth of 97% in 2022, 54% in 2023 and 58% in 2024, for a solid 3-year compound average annual growth (CAGR) of 68%, above all Large-cap financial companies that the bank covers in Latin America and attractive relative to leading global technology companies.

It also expects Nubank to balance based on adjusted net income this year, reaching $56 million and rising to $4.076 billion by 2026.

In addition, Morgan Stanley sees four sources of positive potential for our forecasts: geographic expansion, scope to add more banking products, space to distribute non-financial products and services, and growth through mergers and acquisitions.

Purchase opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today. Watch it here!

Related