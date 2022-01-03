Moro denies candidacy for the Senate: ‘I’m a pre-candidate for the presidency’ – Politics

The pre-candidate for the presidency Sergio Moro (We can) he denied this Monday, 3, that he will run for the Senate if he does not manage to climb in the voting intention polls by February.

The statement by the former judge and former minister is a response to a publication on the portal UOL this Monday, 3. According to the text, the surroundings of Moro understand that he needs to have a mandate next year, “whatever it is”. The assessment would have gained strength with the investigation by the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU) into the termination of its contract with the American consultancy Alvarez & Marsal. Last month, Minister Bruno Dantas, from the Court, asked for access to all information related to the interruption of the contract, including the amounts involved.

According to the report, Moro’s interlocutors would have said that the pre-candidate’s ‘plan B’ would be to dispute a seat in the Senate if he ended February without reaching at least 15% of the intentions in the polls.

In a statement, Moro stated that he was against privileged jurisdiction and said he did not need a mandate. “I’m not afraid of any investigation, much less the one by the TCU Minister into a non-existent fact”, wrote the former judge on Twitter.

The presidential candidate was hired by the consultancy after leaving the post of Minister of Justice in the Bolsonaro government. The hiring raised suspicions of a conflict of interest because Alvarez & Marsal is responsible for the judicial reorganization process of the Odebrecht construction company, involved in the convictions made by Moro in the scope of Operation Lava Jato.