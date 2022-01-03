Mother of Marília Mendonça reacts to criticism from internet users against family from the sertaneja

Ruth Moreira, mother of singer Marília Mendonça, used social media to “ask for respect” after receiving criticism for having celebrated, in December, the 30th birthday of her husband, former soccer player Deyvid Fabrício. Recently, some netizens accused the country’s family of “self-promoting” during the period of mourning and sadness.

“I just ask for respect. This is the family that God has designated to take care of Léo”, Ruth wrote in an Instagram publication, posting a photo of her grandson’s 2nd birthday, in which she appears beside her ex-son-in-law, the singer Murilo Huff, father of the child.

To GLOBO, singer João Gustavo, brother of Marília Mendonça, commented on the judgments that the family has been receiving since the death of the backwoodswoman, victim of a plane accident in November 2021. who criticized him for allegedly showing “happiness” in this moment of mourning.

— Today I understand what the internet is. After my reaction, several others appeared wanting attention. I understand what they want. And that no one will have. It doesn’t affect me because I know what I’m doing. God knows too – stressed the singer, from the duo Dom Vittor & Gustavo. “And I know I’m not looking to make a name for myself on what happened.” Nobody wants that: not me, not Dom, not our partner. Nobody would ever do that sort of thing.