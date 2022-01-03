MSC Splendida passengers report food fight

passengers of the MSC Splendida, which ended its cruise along the Brazilian coast after an outbreak of Covid-19, reported fighting over food after another day of confinement.

The MSC Splendida docked at the port of Santos (SP), on Wednesday (29), so that 132 people could disembark. This group comprises 78 people — 51 crew and 27 passengers — with confirmed cases of the new coronavirus, in addition to 54 who had contact with positive cases.

On Sunday (2), the trip of MSC Splendida, which would go from Santos, on the coast of São Paulo, to Balneário Camboriú (SC) was suspended by Anvisa

Boarding was originally scheduled for 10:00 am this Sunday and 2,420 passengers were expected, most of whom checked luggage and spent the day awaiting authorization from Anvisa to continue their journey.

Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) banned MSC Splendida from disembarking in Balneário Camboriú, in Santa Catarina on Tuesday (28), after the confirmation of Covid-19 cases. The regulatory agency said the ship has about 4,000 people on board.

Fight for food at MSC Splendida

To the G1 portal, passengers reported that, after hours of waiting at the port, there was confusion due to the lack of food available at the site.

“There were a lot of people sitting on the floor, babies lying on the way. The food at the cafeteria ended around 5:30 pm,” passenger Danielle Lima da Silva, from Jundiaí (SP), told G1.

Due to the lack of food, the passenger said that many people became desperate and even begged for a piece of pizza.

“People started to get nervous, various beginnings of turmoil. Lots of people begging for a piece of pizza,” said the passenger.

Covid outbreak-19

The administration of the Santos Maritime Passenger Terminal (Concais) told GloboNews that 2073 passengers were tested and 25 were contaminated. The ship should pass through Porto Belo, Balneário Camboriu, Ilhabela, Cabo Frio and return to Santos next Sunday (8). GLOBO contacted MSC by e-mail, but there was still no return.

In Brazil, ships operate with up to 75% occupancy, and during the voyage, masks are mandatory in collective areas.

Disorder and lack of information

Passengers on the interrupted New Year’s Eve cruise used social media to complain about the company’s disorganization and lack of information. According to reports, men in “astronaut” suits were hurriedly circling the aisles, passengers were dumped in unsanitized cabins and freshly cleared by isolated others, loudspeakers and telephones were turned off. Employees did not disclose clear protocols or information.