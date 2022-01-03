Mysteries of the Universe Can Be Revealed with the James Webb Telescope

In its technology, James Webb is 100 times more sensitive than Hubble and will observe the cosmos in the infrared spectrum.

the space telescope James Webb was launched last Saturday (25/12) from a European Space Agency (ESA) base in French Guiana in South America. Last Monday (27/12), it underwent its second course correction maneuver. The process took about 9 minutes and 27 seconds and caused the telescope to follow the desired orbit.

This space telescope is the largest and most powerful ever launched. Its technology has the ability to reach solar orbit at a distance of 1.6 million kilometers from Earth. The James Webb will orbit much further away than its predecessor – the 30-year-old Hubble Space Telescope.

In its technology, James Webb is 100 times more sensitive than Hubble and will observe the cosmos in the infrared spectrum. With this, it will be possible to see beyond the clouds of gas and dust where the stars appear. James Webb is slowly being maneuvered early in its launch as it is a mission-preserving strategy.

To reach Lagrange (L2) in the system formed between the Earth and the Sun, the telescope had to be launched by the rocket with a smaller impulse. After all, if it received a greater impulse, it would not be able to turn to the conduction movement back to Earth. The optics would be exposed directly and the structure of the telescope would be vulnerable to the Sun, which would cause it to overheat.

Now James Webb enters the deployment phase. It is also called the implantation process and requires a lot more attention, and, in all, it takes 30 days of intense work and a lot of tension on the part of the telescope’s controlling teams.