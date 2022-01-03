https://br.sputniknews.com/20220103/misteriosa-doenca-neurologica-estaria-se-espalhando-entre-jovens-no-canada-com-casos-mortais–20897310.html

Mysterious neurological disease is spreading among young people in Canada with fatal cases

Official data released in the first months of 2021 point to 48 cases, but the whistleblower claims that the number may have exceeded 150. 03.01.2022, Sputnik Brasil

The situation is happening in the Canadian province of New Brunswick, which is in eastern Quebec. An employee of one of the health networks in the region, the Vitalité network, who declined to be identified, gave an interview to The Guardian confirming the symptoms registered in young people and alerting them to a possible increase in cases. Among the symptoms reported by the source they are rapid weight loss, insomnia, hallucinations, difficulty thinking and getting around. The official number of cases of the mysterious neurological disease was officially released in the first months of 2021, after a statement leaked on the Internet, but sources quoted by The Guardian newspaper claim that several cases have been covered up by the local government and diagnosed as Alzheimer’s, or other neurological diseases, and that in fact the number could already exceed 150. As many of those affected are young, an expert interviewed by The Guardian, in anonymity, said that these cases are not a coincidence and that “attempts by the local government to justify grouping these cases as misdiagnoses” will not do. In October of last year, another statement announced the death of eight people in New Brunswick, without a clear diagnosis, which many believe was caused by the mysterious disease. Another worrying factor is the lack of information on the transmissibility of the disease. . Nine cases have already been reported in which at least two people in contact with the patients started to develop similar symptoms.

Pedro Urgy Typical of USA, Canada and UK, hide lies like they did with Covid that originated in USA. ” by The Guardian newspaper claim that several cases have been covered up by the local government and diagnosed as Alzheimer’s, or other neurological diseases, “ 1

Cesar Warrior What is the victims’ diet? Do they have something in common? The one for you to investigate! 0

