Náutico and Sport will have 19 days until their debut in 2022; timbu cast performs this monday | football

The 2022 season begins for Náutico and Sport with the hurdle that the tight schedule of national football imposes on clubs. Current champion and vice state, the clubs will have 19 days until the first game of the year. The countdown to Timbu begins this Monday, with the re-introduction of the cast. In Leão, the return to activities will be on Tuesday.

O Náutico will debut in the season against Íbis, a game scheduled for January 22, Saturday, at Aflitos, at 4:30 pm. Sport, in turn, kicks off in 2022 against Sete de Setembro, a match scheduled for the 23rd, at Ilha do Retiro, at 4 pm. The Lion still has his debut in the Copa do Nordeste scheduled for the same date, against the CRB. With that, one of the games must be modified.

The re-presentation of the Alvirrubro cast will be at CT Wilson Campos. In addition to maintaining a squad base from 2021, Náutico has so far hired five reinforcements: the goalkeeper Lucas Perri; the defenders John Paul and wellington; the midfielder Eduardo Teixeira and the attacker Ewand. The alvirrubra board still hopes to announce the hiring of at least two more forwards and also another defensive midfielder.

Among the remaining players, defender Camutanga, midfielder Jean Carlos and striker Kieza stand out.

The return of Sport activities is scheduled for this Tuesday. The club will have the same preparation time as Náutico because it debuts in the season a day later.

Before the official competitions, the Rubro-negro from Pernambuco still disputes a friendly confrontation, scheduled for January 15th (Saturday). It is the Ariano Suassuna Cup, yet without an opponent disclosed. After two years without holding the commemorative match, Sport sought Cerro Porteño and Sol de América as possible rivals, but did not reach an agreement.

This season, Leão follows with the coach Gustavo Florentín, who returns to Recife for the re-presentation after the recess period in Asunción, Paraguay.

Sport is in the process of assembling the cast, but the main names in the squad, so far, are the silverware Mikael and Gustavo. Both were highlights of the team during the last Brazilian Nationals and have a contract at Ilha do Retiro. The only uncertainty, however, is the possibility of being traded by Rubro-negro to take advantage of the appreciation during the 2021 season.

